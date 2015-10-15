BiLock Exclusive...High Security Locking Systems at its best!

Australian Lock Company have brought onto the market, their newsest and revolutionary high security locking system BiLock. BiLock Exclusive offers all the similar features that are expected from the original renowned BiLock high security locking system, but with added security and protection.

The addition of the new 14th and 15th elements means the already 16.8 million combinations are further protected with two unique codes. Now the exclusive factory allocated codes mean unprecedented key control and ultimate security.

Australian owned, designed and manufactured

Long Patent Life – Protected against imitation or replication until 2034

For new installation or retrofits, BiLock Exclusive converts any lock – This means better access control and the need for fewer different keys

Enhanced drill, penetration and bump protection – The addition of a high tensile steel anti-drill barrier as standard protects against drilling and other forms of penetration, making it compliant to AS4145.2

Endless Keyhead colour options and compatibility with electronic access control systems – 22 Keyhead colour choices can be used in over 8,000 combinations. Keyheads can also be MiFare chipped for integration into access control systems.

BiLock Exclusive is used in the commercial industry. Some applications include:

Universities

Council & Facility Buldings

Hotels

Casinos

Schools

Corporate Buildings

Australian Lock Company's newest security system offers a high level of security and protection, as well as unprecedented key control.