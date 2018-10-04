Beton Collection by Carpets Inter

Béton is inspired by the natural organic surface of freshly laid concrete. With a subtle interaction of color tone, the collection provides an undulating texture for an aesthetically neutral backdrop to compliment any interior.

Created as a standalone pattern, the multiple tonal shades enable selective placement of plain accent colour modules to coordinate with other finishes, providing the interior a complete freedom of expression.

Constructed of 100% solution-dyed nylon, the Breaking Waves collection offers premium soil-repellence, stain protectors and is backed with EcoSoft.

Features & Benefits: