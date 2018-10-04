Beton Collection by Carpets Inter
Last Updated on 04 Oct 2018
Overview
Béton is inspired by the natural organic surface of freshly laid concrete. With a subtle interaction of color tone, the collection provides an undulating texture for an aesthetically neutral backdrop to compliment any interior.
Created as a standalone pattern, the multiple tonal shades enable selective placement of plain accent colour modules to coordinate with other finishes, providing the interior a complete freedom of expression.
Constructed of 100% solution-dyed nylon, the Breaking Waves collection offers premium soil-repellence, stain protectors and is backed with EcoSoft.
Features & Benefits:
- Provides twice the sound absorption when compared to hard-backed carpet tile
- 150% more thermally efficient than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tile
- Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600 ml PET bottles per square metre
- Provides the highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating / 100% Green Star points on the Mat-2 calculator