Benchmarks & Consulting

The Footprint Company has more than 25 years’ experience in the business of sustainable design. We have worked on hundreds of projects and with some of Australia’s leading companies, property developers and designers; from Lend Lease and Investa, to Macquarie University and Foster + Partners, to make their sustainability targets a reality.

Our multi-disciplinary team has a wealth of knowledge and expertise behind them to help develop, incorporate and achieve your goals from the beginning stages of your project right through to completion and operation. From energy efficient cafés to one of the largest, most progressive, urban renewal projects on the planet, our experience allows us to help you make a difference. Solving your sustainability vision is our mission.

We can help you with:

Carbon benchmarking of any type of building / fitout / precinct

Reducing energy & water consumption

Low carbon building planning, design, validation and specifications

Policy & deployment of low carbon initiatives over any sized portfolio

Much, much more

Gain the jump on your peers and deliver eco-design excellence for your Clients. www.footprintcompany.net.