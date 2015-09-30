Logo
Supplier Image
Lorient Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
​Batwing® by Lorient

Last Updated on 30 Sep 2015

The Lorient Batwing® series is primarily designed to contain sound and restrict the spread of medium temperature smoke around hinged door assemblies.

Overview
Description

Lorient has an International reputation for designing and manufacturing a wide range of innovative door sealing solutions for the containment of fire, smoke, sound and energy. With 35 years of accumulated knowledge, Lorient prides themselves on offering products that are designed to save lives, preserve property and enhance quality of life.

The Lorient Batwing® series is primarily designed to contain sound and restrict the spread of medium temperature smoke around hinged door assemblies. The symmetrical design and unique curved sealing fins provide outstanding performance benefits.

The range now incorporates antimicrobial additives as standard making it an ideal choice for healthcare environments

  • Seals restrict the spread of medium temperature smoke (200°C).
  • Highly effective acoustic seal that can be retrofitted to existing door assemblies.
  • Low friction curved elastomeric fins spring back to original shape to provide continuous performance.
  • Discreetly positioned in frame rebate to provide a fully concealed sealing solution.
  • Simple peel-and-stick installation, our aggressive self-adhesive backing is tested on many surfaced to ensure seal longevity.
  • Inherent antimicrobial additives provide long lasting seal surface protection

Lorient has introduced a new clear Batwing® to its extensive range of Architectural door sealing solutions. These translucent seals blend in with the hue of the underlying door frame to create an unobtrusive aesthetic.

Batwing® seals are specifically designed to restrict and contain the passage of sound, medium temperature smoke as well as un-wanted air infiltration in conditioned environments. Their flexible curved sealing fins keep door operational forces to a minimum and durable construction materials ensure long term performance in both the commercial and domestic environments.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Door Book Compendium e-core brochure

727.9 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Door Book Compendium Firecore Brochure

687 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Door Book Compendium pyropanel brochure

692.44 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LAU Overview Brochure

4.34 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressManly Vale, NSW

Unit D15, 1 Campbell Parade

(02) 9907 6221
