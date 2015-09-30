​Batwing® by Lorient

Lorient has an International reputation for designing and manufacturing a wide range of innovative door sealing solutions for the containment of fire, smoke, sound and energy. With 35 years of accumulated knowledge, Lorient prides themselves on offering products that are designed to save lives, preserve property and enhance quality of life.

The Lorient Batwing® series is primarily designed to contain sound and restrict the spread of medium temperature smoke around hinged door assemblies. The symmetrical design and unique curved sealing fins provide outstanding performance benefits.

The range now incorporates antimicrobial additives as standard making it an ideal choice for healthcare environments

Seals restrict the spread of medium temperature smoke (200°C).

Highly effective acoustic seal that can be retrofitted to existing door assemblies.

Low friction curved elastomeric fins spring back to original shape to provide continuous performance.

Discreetly positioned in frame rebate to provide a fully concealed sealing solution.

Simple peel-and-stick installation, our aggressive self-adhesive backing is tested on many surfaced to ensure seal longevity.

Inherent antimicrobial additives provide long lasting seal surface protection

Lorient has introduced a new clear Batwing® to its extensive range of Architectural door sealing solutions. These translucent seals blend in with the hue of the underlying door frame to create an unobtrusive aesthetic.

Batwing® seals are specifically designed to restrict and contain the passage of sound, medium temperature smoke as well as un-wanted air infiltration in conditioned environments. Their flexible curved sealing fins keep door operational forces to a minimum and durable construction materials ensure long term performance in both the commercial and domestic environments.