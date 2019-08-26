Logo
HLS Healthcare Pty Ltd
Adjustable bathroom accessories for accessible bathrooms
Modern accessible bathroom interior with adjustable hardware
Bathroom Area

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2019

Profilo Smart design and manufacture various special needs bathroom accessories to improve comfort and safety for the user and assist the carer in their daily operations.

Profilo Smart design and manufacture various special needs bathroom accessories, to improve comfort and safety for the user, and assist the carer in their daily operations.

We produce elegant bathroom accessories that are useable and aesthetically appealing to everyone, regardless of age, ability, or circumstance.

A flexible bathroom environment based on inclusive design for everybody that enhances the autonomy of the user. Safe and efficient bathroom solutions for the User and the Caregiver.

Display AddressRowville, VIC

67 Henderson Road

1300 931 893
