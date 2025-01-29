Bathroom Fan Heaters
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
Overview
Description
Thermofan Fan Heaters are designed to quickly and effectively warm or add additional warmth to your home. These wall mounted fan heaters have very low noise levels and deliver an evenly distributed air flow to maintain a comfortable, even temperature throughout the room, Thermofan Fan Heaters are quick and easy to install. Thermoplinth is designed as a space saving heater that fits into the plinth of a kitchen cupboard.
Downloads
Brochure
Thermofan 1000 specification sheet
304.81 KB
Brochure
Thermofan 1000 installation guide
662.17 KB
Brochure
Thermofan 1800 specification sheet
509.97 KB
Brochure
Thermofan 1800 installation guide
733.05 KB
Brochure
Thermofan 2100 specification sheet
339.68 KB
Brochure
Thermofan 2100 installation guide
751.21 KB
Brochure
Thermofan Thermoplinth brochure
894.87 KB
Brochure
Thermofan Thermoplinth installation guide
577.02 KB