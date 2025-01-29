Logo
Bathroom Fan Heaters
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Thermofan Fan Heaters are designed to quickly and effectively warm or add additional warmth to your home.

Overview
Description

Thermofan Fan Heaters are designed to quickly and effectively warm or add additional warmth to your home. These wall mounted fan heaters have very low noise levels and deliver an evenly distributed air flow to maintain a comfortable, even temperature throughout the room, Thermofan Fan Heaters are quick and easy to install. Thermoplinth is designed as a space saving heater that fits into the plinth of a kitchen cupboard.

Thermofan-Logo.pngThermoplinth-1.jpg

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Thermofan 1000 specification sheet

304.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Thermofan 1000 installation guide

662.17 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Thermofan 1800 specification sheet

509.97 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Thermofan 1800 installation guide

733.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Thermofan 2100 specification sheet

339.68 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Thermofan 2100 installation guide

751.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Thermofan Thermoplinth brochure

894.87 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Thermofan Thermoplinth installation guide

577.02 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLeeton, NSW

PO Box 822

1300 368 631
