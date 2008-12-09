Basins and Shower and Bath Accessories from Phoenix Tapware
Basins, shower and bath accessories are aesthetically designed with supreme chrome finishes and are WELS rated.
Overview
Description
Cruise Tapware Range
Newly released, the stylish Cruise kitchen taps and bathroom tapware range of mixers uses straight lines and gentle curves to create a very simple designer look that suits many varied décors. This is a great addition to any kitchen or bathroom that requires simple yet stunning tapware.
Products Available in the Cruise Tapware Range
- Sink Mixer: 5 star - 5 lt/min
- Sink Mixer 160mm Gooseneck: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Sink Mixer 220mm Gooseneck: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Sink Mixer 160mm Squareline: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Sink Mixer 220mm Squareline: 4 star - 7.5lt/min
- Basin Mixer: 5 star - 5lt/min
- Shower Mixer with Round Backplate
- Shower Mixer with Square Backplate
- Vessel Mixer: 5 star - 5lt/min
- Shower Bath Diverter Mixer with Rectangle Backplate
- Shower Bath Diverter Mixer with Round Backplate
- Remote Diverter with Square Backplate
- Remote Diverter with Round Backplate
- Wall Basin/Bath Set: 5 star - 5lt/min (basin only)
- Wall Basin/Bath Outlet with Round Backplate: 5 star - 5lt/min (basin only)
- Wall Basin/Bath Outlet with Square Backplate: 5 star - 5lt/min (basin only)
Benefits on Cruise Sinks, Basins and Shower Mixers
- Premium Chrome Finish
- Phoenix Warranty
- WELS Rated
- Stylish Design