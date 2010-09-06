Basin Mixers and Shower Taps from Phoenix Tapware

The exciting new Liscio range of bathroomware and tap fittings from Phoenix is sure to turn heads with their bold lines and soft corners. Liscio bathroom accessories are available in bright chrome finishes as well as stunning matte black.



Liscio Range of Bathroom Mixer Taps and Shower Sets

Basin Mixers: 5 star - 5lt/min

Shower Mixers

Vessel Mixers: 5 star - 5lt/min

Shower/Bath Diverter Mixers

Liscio Wall Basin Sets (170mm): 3 star - 8lt/min

Liscio Wall Bath Sets (170mm)

Liscio Wall Basin Outlets (170mm): 3 star - 8lt/min

Liscio Wall Bath Outlets (170mm)

Liscio Wall Basin Outlets (240mm): 3 star - 8lt/min

Liscio Wall Bath Outlets (240mm)

Liscio Shower Arms and Rose: 3 star - 8lt/min

Liscio Shower Arms

Liscio Shower Rose: 3 star - 8lt/min

Liscio Integral Shower Outlets: 3 star - 8lt/min

Liscio Toilet Roll Holders

Liscio Single Towel Rails 400mm

Liscio Single Towel Rails 760mm

Liscio Single Towel Rails 900mm

Liscio Double Towel Rails 760mm

Liscio Double Towel Rails 900mm

Liscio Guest Towel Holders

Liscio Soap Dishes

Liscio Shower Caddy

Liscio Robe Hooks

