Basin Mixers and Shower Taps from Phoenix Tapware
Last Updated on 06 Sep 2010
Bathroom and shower tapware sets which add style and appeal to any bathroom
Overview
Description
The exciting new Liscio range of bathroomware and tap fittings from Phoenix is sure to turn heads with their bold lines and soft corners. Liscio bathroom accessories are available in bright chrome finishes as well as stunning matte black.
Liscio Range of Bathroom Mixer Taps and Shower Sets
- Basin Mixers: 5 star - 5lt/min
- Shower Mixers
- Vessel Mixers: 5 star - 5lt/min
- Shower/Bath Diverter Mixers
- Liscio Wall Basin Sets (170mm): 3 star - 8lt/min
- Liscio Wall Bath Sets (170mm)
- Liscio Wall Basin Outlets (170mm): 3 star - 8lt/min
- Liscio Wall Bath Outlets (170mm)
- Liscio Wall Basin Outlets (240mm): 3 star - 8lt/min
- Liscio Wall Bath Outlets (240mm)
- Liscio Shower Arms and Rose: 3 star - 8lt/min
- Liscio Shower Arms
- Liscio Shower Rose: 3 star - 8lt/min
- Liscio Integral Shower Outlets: 3 star - 8lt/min
- Liscio Toilet Roll Holders
- Liscio Single Towel Rails 400mm
- Liscio Single Towel Rails 760mm
- Liscio Single Towel Rails 900mm
- Liscio Double Towel Rails 760mm
- Liscio Double Towel Rails 900mm
- Liscio Guest Towel Holders
- Liscio Soap Dishes
- Liscio Shower Caddy
- Liscio Robe Hooks
Features and Benefits of Liscio Bathroom Tapware
- These taps feature a premium Chrome finish
- Tapware comes with the Phoenix Warranty
- WELS Rated
- These basin mixers have a stunning design, adding style to your bathroom
Line drawings for these chrome taps can be found on the Phoenix Tapware website.