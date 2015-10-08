Basalt 3D panels and IL tiles

Norstone offer Basalt panels and tiles that are designed for strength and hardwearing longevity. The natural stones are available in 3D panels and interlocking tiles that combine design with natural geology.

Basalt 3D XLX panels

Sophisticated and elegant, the panels are designed to create three dimensional feature walls that include a strong depth of colour and a subtle inherent sheen.

The tiles have a unique interlocking system for seamless joints as well as

Easy installation process

Smooth surface

Ideal for both internal and external applications

Wet areas, splash backs, fireplaces, external facades

Ideal for feature walls in homes or for commercial applications including retail shop fit-outs, hotels, bars and restaurants.

Basalt IL Tiles

The Basalt IL tiles are interlocking and combine geology, design and technology. To create a sleek and contemporary wall tile, the basalt is cut into individual strips and mesh mounted.

With a silky smooth honed finish Basalt IL tiles form a seamless linear pattern on any wall with the exclusive interlocking pattern.

Ideal for any modern environments and appropriate for any internal and external installations including

Wet areas

Splash backs

Fireplaces

External facades

Feature walls

Rethink your walls and spaces with Norstone Basalt panels and tiles. From concept to competition natural stone is the ideal choice for style and sophistication.