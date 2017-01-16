BarrierWall™ commerical wall system

The BarrierWall system from Modular Wall Systems is designed to enable businesses to combine a pleasing aesthetic of a domestic wall with the scale, resilience and outstanding sound insulation performance of a commercial wall.

BarrierWall's give the ability to achieve a significantly greater heights that other modular wall systems as well as stand a stronger wind load.

Some of the benefits of the BarrierWall system include the following:

High acoustic and visual benefits

Customisable look and finish

Fast construction times

Strong and durable

Can retain up to 750mm

BarrierWall is ideal for commercial applications that require acoustic barriers of larger scale in order to fully address greater noise pollution challenges. The modual nature of the wall means that it is cheaper and easier to install than a concentional masonry structure and can be used in a combination with a range of noise wall panelsto customise its performance and achieve specific aesthetic or functional objectives.

In addition to these features, BarrierWall can also incorporate extra features to expand its functionality for commercial purposes including custom-made access gates, lighting installations, intercom systems, security cameras and acrylic screens.