Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Plywood & Plastics
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bamboo Ply furniture grade panels
Bamboo Ply furniture grade panels
Bamboo Ply furniture grade panels
Bamboo Ply furniture grade panels

Bamboo Ply furniture grade panels

Last Updated on 12 Oct 2015

Bamboo ply is a renewable and sustainable alternative to traditional plywood.

Overview
Description

Bamboo ply is a renewable and sustainable alternative to traditional plywood. Selectively harvested every year without destroying plantations, bamboo is one of the strongest building materials available on the market, offering a tensile strength of 28,000 per square inch.

The ideal substitute for traditional hardwood

  • 25 percent harder than red oak and 12 percent harder than North American maple. In addition it features 50 percent less expansion or contraction than red oak
  • Made from fine layers of bamboo strips laying in parallel order, skins are kiln dried, sanded smooth and then laminated edge-to-edge to create a single-ply panel
  • Multi layers are cross-laminated and heat pressed together to provide stability and to prevent warping

Bamboo Ply Features and Benefits:

  • Available in sheets of 2440x1220mm (2.98m²). Other sheet sizes for benchtops are also available on request
  • Thickness: 0.6mm, 1.5mm, 2.5mm, 4.3mm, 5mm, 6.35mm, 8mm, 12.7mm, 16mm, 19mm, 25mm, 30mm and 40mm.
  • Sanded finish in either natural or coffee colour (carbonised). Our standard stock is natural but we can easily fill orders for coffee for you within a couple of days.
  • Variety of grain types available, eg narrow, wide, strand woven

Bamboo plywood can be cut and sanded using conventional woodworking equipment, offering excellent dimensional stability.

Contact
Display AddressKirrawee, NSW

10/429 The Boulevarde

0295217386
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap