Bamboo Ply furniture grade panels
Last Updated on 12 Oct 2015
Bamboo ply is a renewable and sustainable alternative to traditional plywood.
Overview
Description
Bamboo ply is a renewable and sustainable alternative to traditional plywood. Selectively harvested every year without destroying plantations, bamboo is one of the strongest building materials available on the market, offering a tensile strength of 28,000 per square inch.
The ideal substitute for traditional hardwood
- 25 percent harder than red oak and 12 percent harder than North American maple. In addition it features 50 percent less expansion or contraction than red oak
- Made from fine layers of bamboo strips laying in parallel order, skins are kiln dried, sanded smooth and then laminated edge-to-edge to create a single-ply panel
- Multi layers are cross-laminated and heat pressed together to provide stability and to prevent warping
Bamboo Ply Features and Benefits:
- Available in sheets of 2440x1220mm (2.98m²). Other sheet sizes for benchtops are also available on request
- Thickness: 0.6mm, 1.5mm, 2.5mm, 4.3mm, 5mm, 6.35mm, 8mm, 12.7mm, 16mm, 19mm, 25mm, 30mm and 40mm.
- Sanded finish in either natural or coffee colour (carbonised). Our standard stock is natural but we can easily fill orders for coffee for you within a couple of days.
- Variety of grain types available, eg narrow, wide, strand woven
Bamboo plywood can be cut and sanded using conventional woodworking equipment, offering excellent dimensional stability.