Bamboo Ply furniture grade panels

Bamboo ply is a renewable and sustainable alternative to traditional plywood. Selectively harvested every year without destroying plantations, bamboo is one of the strongest building materials available on the market, offering a tensile strength of 28,000 per square inch.

The ideal substitute for traditional hardwood

25 percent harder than red oak and 12 percent harder than North American maple. In addition it features 50 percent less expansion or contraction than red oak

Made from fine layers of bamboo strips laying in parallel order, skins are kiln dried, sanded smooth and then laminated edge-to-edge to create a single-ply panel

Multi layers are cross-laminated and heat pressed together to provide stability and to prevent warping

Bamboo Ply Features and Benefits:

Available in sheets of 2440x1220mm (2.98m²). Other sheet sizes for benchtops are also available on request

Thickness: 0.6mm, 1.5mm, 2.5mm, 4.3mm, 5mm, 6.35mm, 8mm, 12.7mm, 16mm, 19mm, 25mm, 30mm and 40mm.

Sanded finish in either natural or coffee colour (carbonised). Our standard stock is natural but we can easily fill orders for coffee for you within a couple of days.

Variety of grain types available, eg narrow, wide, strand woven

Bamboo plywood can be cut and sanded using conventional woodworking equipment, offering excellent dimensional stability.