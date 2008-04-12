Ballistic Glass for Bullet Proof Windows and Doors from The Sealeck Group

The Ballistic Innovations range of attack resistant windows, counters and doors built to AS 2343 and/or AS 3555, provide secure face to face contact with customers and clients.

Preventing theft and danger to workers in banks and hospitals

The Attack and Bullet Resistant Glass is designed for anywhere there is a possibility of theft, violence or intimidation including:

Ticket Windows

Cash Rooms

Hospital Reception

Bank Systems

Overseas Embassy Counters

Ballistic glass used in a range of facilities

Bullet proof glass from The Sealock Group has been used for the following projects:

Australian Embassies: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe

Hospitals: Royal North Shore and Royal Adelaide Triage

Banks: Westpac Bank, Kings Cross and Commonwealth Bank, Hurstville

Bullet proof glass from The Sealock Group is available in linished (seamless) stainless steel or powdercoated.