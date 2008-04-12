Ballistic Glass for Bullet Proof Windows and Doors from The Sealeck Group
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Bullet Proof Glass for areas highly prone to theft and larceny, in standard or made to order sizes with seamless or powder coated finishes.
Overview
The Ballistic Innovations range of attack resistant windows, counters and doors built to AS 2343 and/or AS 3555, provide secure face to face contact with customers and clients.
Preventing theft and danger to workers in banks and hospitals
The Attack and Bullet Resistant Glass is designed for anywhere there is a possibility of theft, violence or intimidation including:
- Ticket Windows
- Cash Rooms
- Hospital Reception
- Bank Systems
- Overseas Embassy Counters
Ballistic glass used in a range of facilities
Bullet proof glass from The Sealock Group has been used for the following projects:
- Australian Embassies: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe
- Hospitals: Royal North Shore and Royal Adelaide Triage
- Banks: Westpac Bank, Kings Cross and Commonwealth Bank, Hurstville