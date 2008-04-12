Logo
Attack and bullet proof glass for high security windows
Ballistic Glass for Bullet Proof Windows and Doors from The Sealeck Group

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Bullet Proof Glass for areas highly prone to theft and larceny, in standard or made to order sizes with seamless or powder coated finishes.

Overview
Description

The Ballistic Innovations range of attack resistant windows, counters and doors built to AS 2343 and/or AS 3555, provide secure face to face contact with customers and clients.

Preventing theft and danger to workers in banks and hospitals

The Attack and Bullet Resistant Glass is designed for anywhere there is a possibility of theft, violence or intimidation including:

  • Ticket Windows
  • Cash Rooms
  • Hospital Reception
  • Bank Systems
  • Overseas Embassy Counters

Ballistic glass used in a range of facilities

Bullet proof glass from The Sealock Group has been used for the following projects:

  • Australian Embassies: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe
  • Hospitals: Royal North Shore and Royal Adelaide Triage
  • Banks: Westpac Bank, Kings Cross and Commonwealth Bank, Hurstville
Bullet proof glass from The Sealock Group is available in linished (seamless) stainless steel or powdercoated.
Contact
Display AddressRegency Park, WA

19 Taminga St

08 82683944
