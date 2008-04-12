Backatwork Electric Height Adjustable Sit-stand Desks

Applications for Electric Height Adjustable Sit-stand Desks

Corporate, office and industrial fitouts, university and school libraries, home offices where a healthy and productive work environment is paramount. Flexible backs are healthy backs. Standing while working improves back strength and blood flow, improving concentration and reducing OHS claim risks.

All desks are custom made to client’s needs.

Full height range adjustment between 620mm and 1300mm.

Fully electronic, touch pad controlled.

No handles, no lifting.

Robust 240v internal chain drive system with .

Prevent posture related back strain.

Provide access equity for disabled employees/students.

Speed up rehabilitation and return to work.

Sit, stand or kneel while working.

Backatwork Electric Height Adjustable Desks are used by these Major clients:

Rio Tinto

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)

University of Queensland Libraries (Gatton, St Lucia, Herston)

Charles Darwin University (Alice Springs, Catherine and Darwin)

Energex

Bovis Lend Lease

Boyle Consulting (Brisbane).

Colours and Finishes for Sit-Stand Ergonomic Desks

Extensive range of laminex, melamine, laminate and vinyl colours and finishes for particle board and MDF desk tops.

Powder coated steel frames and modesty panels in black or silver.

Accessories to suit including CPU holders, modesty panels, drawer units.

Sizes available for the Backatwork Work Stations

All backatwork height adjustable desks adjust from a low sitting or kneeling height of 620mm to a high standing height of 1300mm in about 10 seconds.

to a high standing height of in about 10 seconds. Top sizes can be varied to suit customer needs.

Standard models are: ‘Corinda’; 1800 x 1800 x 900 corner workstation ‘Samford’; 1800 x 900 desk



General Advantages to using a Backatwork Electric Height Adjustable Sit-stand Desk

The most significant OH&S risk factor in office work environments is musculoskeletal injuries to the back, shoulders, neck and arms. These are aggravated by the traditional fixed-height office desking systems, most often mismatched to the body dimension of the users. Backatwork fully electronic, touchpad controlled height adjustable desks address this risk directly by encouraging and allowing full range movement throughout the working day.



Backatwork height adjustable desks allow the user to move into their preferred working position and adjust the ergonomic furniture to suit them - at the touch of a button. The user can even make the smallest micro adjustments to get exactly the right height to suit their needs at different times of day.



This reduces the exposure of employer to OH&S claims for failing their duty of care by: