BOSS FireShield™ intumescent coatings for timber and steel applications

Introducing BOSS FireShield™, the most advanced range of intumescent coatings for protecting timber and steel from fire.

When exposed to heat, BOSS FireShield™ intumescent coatings expand and effectively extinguish the flow of heat to the treated surface, prevents the spread of fire, providing precious minutes of fire protection and contributing to the saving of lives and property. Achieve high grade Group 1-S surface finishes on untreated solid wood, wood-fibre, hard board, chipboard and most engineered timber products by using our fire-retardant coatings, BOSS TimberClear™and BOSS TimberWhite™.

BOSS TimberClear™ - the superior clear timber intumescent coating, is water-borne, environmentally friendly, that gives the highest surface group rating on any timber. A simple two-coat system for interior use, one coat of BOSS TimberClear™ sealed with one coat of FireShield TopCoat (in both matt or low sheen), ensures a smooth, clear finish.

BOSS TimberWhite™ - pigmented intumescent coating for timber, is water-borne, environmentally friendly, white intumescent for interior use. Only one coat of BOSS TimberWhite™ is required for compliance and can be top-coated with specified products to achieve a particular colour. Fast one coat application also lowers labour and application costs.

BOSS FireShield™, with Matt or Low Sheen top coats, intumesce and foam into a thick layer when exposed to high temperatures derived from flames or intensive heat radiation from fire.

Fire retardant, water-based intumescent resin

Easy spray, brush or roll application

Superior architectural finish

Environmentally conscious

Reduce labour costs

Fast drying

“I have never before come across an intumescent clear coat as good as this system. The application was as straightforward as you described and the finish is the best I have seen from such a product. I will be recommending the FIRESHIELD system to all my clients and look forward to working with the product again.” John Garvey Deco NZ Ltd