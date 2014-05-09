BASELIFT Kitchen and Counter height adjustment from Linak
Last Updated on 09 May 2014
Height Adjustment for commercial and private kitchen and counters
Overview
Description
After enjoying an overwhelming positive response at the ZOW and Stockholm Furniture Fair in February 2014, Linak has launched the innovative BASELIFT System for Kitchens and Counters.
Height adjustment without compromising on space or storage
Linak has applied an ergonomic design to achieve an optimal working height.
- A multi-parallel system which can run with up to 16 units
- 100mm stroke length
- Adjusts at a speed of 14mm/s
- Thrust of 1 500 N
A compact system which does not impinge on existing aesthetics
- Designed to have minimal impact on the design of your kitchen or counter-space
- Built into the base of a counter
- Installed by professional service technicians
- Kitchen and counter manufacturers do not need to alter their current range to utilise BASELIFT
BASELIFT components are PVC-free and are compatible with energy-saving DESKLINE CBD6S control boxes and DESKLINE controls.