Baselift: 100mm stroke length, 100mm built-in dimension
BASELIFT Kitchen and Counter height adjustment from Linak

Last Updated on 09 May 2014

Height Adjustment for commercial and private kitchen and counters

Overview
Description

After enjoying an overwhelming positive response at the ZOW and Stockholm Furniture Fair in February 2014, Linak has launched the innovative BASELIFT System for Kitchens and Counters.

Height adjustment without compromising on space or storage

Linak has applied an ergonomic design to achieve an optimal working height.

  • A multi-parallel system which can run with up to 16 units
  • 100mm stroke length
  • Adjusts at a speed of 14mm/s
  • Thrust of 1 500 N

A compact system which does not impinge on existing aesthetics

  • Designed to have minimal impact on the design of your kitchen or counter-space
  • Built into the base of a counter
  • Installed by professional service technicians
  • Kitchen and counter manufacturers do not need to alter their current range to utilise BASELIFT

BASELIFT components are PVC-free and are compatible with energy-saving DESKLINE CBD6S control boxes and DESKLINE controls.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
BASELIFT Product Catalogue

461.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Linak Baselift: ergonomics meets innovation brochure

461.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

82 Bazalgette Crescent

03 8796 9777
