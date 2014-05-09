BASELIFT Kitchen and Counter height adjustment from Linak

After enjoying an overwhelming positive response at the ZOW and Stockholm Furniture Fair in February 2014, Linak has launched the innovative BASELIFT System for Kitchens and Counters.

Height adjustment without compromising on space or storage

Linak has applied an ergonomic design to achieve an optimal working height.

A multi-parallel system which can run with up to 16 units

100mm stroke length

Adjusts at a speed of 14mm/s

Thrust of 1 500 N



A compact system which does not impinge on existing aesthetics

Designed to have minimal impact on the design of your kitchen or counter-space

Built into the base of a counter

Installed by professional service technicians

Kitchen and counter manufacturers do not need to alter their current range to utilise BASELIFT

BASELIFT components are PVC-free and are compatible with energy-saving DESKLINE CBD6S control boxes and DESKLINE controls.