Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows
Last Updated on 18 Feb 2013
Trend's range of aluminium, timber, acoustic, energy saving, and Bushfire Awnings for all building projects
Overview
Make the most of natural light and ventilation into your home with Trend Awning Windows.
Awning Windows feature a broad span of glass that is hinged on the top for a contemporary and practical solution to absorbing natural light from your surroundings.
Trend Windows and Doors supply a complete range of quality awning windows that feature individual design qualities specific to your budget and building needs.
TREND SYNERGY®
The cost effective Synergy range of aluminium awning windows from Trend have been designed for residential homes looking for a contemporary clean design. For those seeking a more traditional look, the Synergy awning window is also available with an Ovolo round sash bar profile.
ALUMINIUM QUANTUM®
The Quantum Aluminium Awning Window from Trend is a quality brand, suitable for high-end residential builds. Where quality and style is of the up-most importance, the Quantum range delivers practical, feature windows that are perfect for showing off your views.
TREND CRESTLITE®
Crestlite® awning windows are suitable for commercial and high-end residential projects that require high-quality custom built framing for large area glazing.
XTREME® BUSHFIREThe Trend Xtreme® Bushfire range is suitable for commercial apartments/ building and high end residential projects that require extra protection from dangerous elements. Xtreme® Bushfire Awning Windows feature advanced Xtreme XP™ window systems coupled with Pyrotec™ seals, glazing systems and 5mm toughened glass as standard.
Downloads
Contact
