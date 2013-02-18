Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Trend Windows & Doors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows
Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows
Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows
Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows
Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows
Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows
Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows
Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows

Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows

Last Updated on 18 Feb 2013

Trend's range of aluminium, timber, acoustic, energy saving, and Bushfire Awnings for all building projects

Overview
Description

Make the most of natural light and ventilation into your home with Trend Awning Windows.

Awning Windows feature a broad span of glass that is hinged on the top for a contemporary and practical solution to absorbing natural light from your surroundings.

Trend Windows and Doors supply a complete range of quality awning windows that feature individual design qualities specific to your budget and building needs.

TREND SYNERGY​®

The cost effective Synergy range of aluminium awning windows from Trend have been designed for residential homes looking for a contemporary clean design. For those seeking a more traditional look, the Synergy awning window is also available with an Ovolo round sash bar profile.

ALUMINIUM QUANTUM®

The Quantum Aluminium Awning Window from Trend is a quality brand, suitable for high-end residential builds. Where quality and style is of the up-most importance, the Quantum range delivers practical, feature windows that are perfect for showing off your views.

TREND CRESTLITE®

Crestlite® awning windows are suitable for commercial and high-end residential projects that require high-quality custom built framing for large area glazing.

XTREME® BUSHFIRE

The Trend Xtreme® Bushfire range is suitable for commercial apartments/ building and high end residential projects that require extra protection from dangerous elements. Xtreme® Bushfire Awning Windows feature advanced Xtreme XP™ window systems coupled with Pyrotec™ seals, glazing systems and 5mm toughened glass as standard.
WESTERN RED CEDAR
Trends Western Red Cedar awning windows are made from a natural softwood timber that is both traditional and contemporary. WRC is suitable for high-end residential homes that want to encompass quality and style whilst maintaining the characteristics of a traditional home
MERANTI WINDOWS
Meranti Awning Windows from Trend are made from durable, dent resistant timber that is practical as well as attractive. The simple and clean design of the Meranti awning window enhances and adds warmth to your residential home.
All Trend Awning Windows are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

44-52 Mandoon Rd

13 72 74
Office AddressHume, ACT

74 Sheppard St

13 72 74
Office AddressCardiff, NSW

56-60 Munibung Road

13 72 74
Office AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 3, 384 Eastern Valley Way

13 72 74
Office AddressDubbo, NSW

1/55 Douglas Mawson Drive

02 6884 4055
Office AddressOurimbah, NSW

5 Catamaran Road

13 72 74
Office AddressPort Macquarie, NSW

5 Merrigal Road

02 6581 5100
Office AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

Unit 1A, 175 Princess Highway

02 4423 1500
Office AddressTamworth, NSW

7-11 Hume Road

13 72 74
Office AddressCaboolture, QLD

27-43 Skyreach Street

07 5428 9200
Office AddressOrmeau, QLD

134 Lahrs Road

13 72 74
Office AddressUrangan, QLD

6 Miller Street

07 4125 3188
Office AddressSpreyton, TAS

14 Kelcey Tier Road

03 6427 3166
Office AddressBallarat, VIC

72-74 Main Road

03 5338 7837
Office AddressBayswater, VIC

92 Canterbury Road

13 72 74
Office AddressHawthorn, VIC

192 Burwood Road

03 9214 4000
Office AddressSeaford, VIC

36 Oliphant Way

03 9770 8888
Postal AddressWarana, QLD

Unit 1/23 Premier Circuit

13 72 74
Postal AddressRegency Park, SA

15-17 Indama St

13 72 74
Postal AddressWest Heidelberg, VIC

633 Waterdale Road

13 72 74
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap