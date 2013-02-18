Awning Windows For Commercial and Residential Projects From Trend Windows

Make the most of natural light and ventilation into your home with Trend Awning Windows.

Awning Windows feature a broad span of glass that is hinged on the top for a contemporary and practical solution to absorbing natural light from your surroundings.

Trend Windows and Doors supply a complete range of quality awning windows that feature individual design qualities specific to your budget and building needs.

TREND SYNERGY​®

The cost effective Synergy range of aluminium awning windows from Trend have been designed for residential homes looking for a contemporary clean design. For those seeking a more traditional look, the Synergy awning window is also available with an Ovolo round sash bar profile.

ALUMINIUM QUANTUM®

The Quantum Aluminium Awning Window from Trend is a quality brand, suitable for high-end residential builds. Where quality and style is of the up-most importance, the Quantum range delivers practical, feature windows that are perfect for showing off your views.

TREND CRESTLITE®

Crestlite® awning windows are suitable for commercial and high-end residential projects that require high-quality custom built framing for large area glazing.

XTREME® BUSHFIRE

WESTERN RED CEDAR

MERANTI WINDOWS Meranti Awning Windows from Trend are made from durable, dent resistant timber that is practical as well as attractive. The simple and clean design of the Meranti awning window enhances and adds warmth to your residential home. All Trend Awning Windows are available with Energy saving Thermashield® glazing and Soundmizer® acoustic solutions. Trends Western Red Cedar awning windows are made from a natural softwood timber that is both traditional and contemporary. WRC is suitable for high-end residential homes that want to encompass quality and style whilst maintaining the characteristics of a traditional home

The Trend Xtreme® Bushfire range is suitable for commercial apartments/ building and high end residential projects that require extra protection from dangerous elements. Xtreme® Bushfire Awning Windows feature advanced Xtreme XP™ window systems coupled with Pyrotec™ seals, glazing systems and 5mm toughened glass as standard.