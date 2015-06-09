The industry leading EL 301 can move door weight of up to 1000kg, making it the benchmark for all automatic doors. The EL 301 has a proven mechanical platform and now has the option to connect to the IoT via the Entrivo communication device. You can connect the door to your building management software to check the status in real time.

The superior performance of the 01 Series speaks for itself with sophisticated state-of-the-art electronics combined with a robust motor and gearbox, complete with independent accreditation to Australian Standard AS5007.

Engineered to control and operate bi-parting and single slide framed and frameless glass sliding doors, it is suitable for a wide range of applications including:

Airports

Shopping centres

Supermarkets

Hotels

Hospitals

Financial institutions

Sports stadium



Benefits & Features:

High-torque heavy-duty operator to easily open large doors

Smooth and quiet in operation so that you are not disturbed

High-security locking – anti hijacking security for airports

Smart lock technology – If the door is obstructed, it can be programmed to stay in the position for 5 seconds and then attempt to reclose. It will continue to do this until it is closed. This is often used in banks and airports

Digital encoding for precision movement of the doors so they always open to the desired aperture and don’t slam closed

Customer warning alarms to alert staff of customers in small retail buildings.

Integrated UPS system up to 300 open and close during power fail. If you lose your power, your door will still work

Optional connection to the IoT for total building control



This impressive automatic sliding door operator is extremely versatile to suit the largest of door applications and architectural creativity. The elegant design profile combined with intelligent door automation provides the perfect solution for sophisticated architectural concepts and dormakaba’s commitment to quality and product longevity ensures that this is an investment for the future.