Automatic Open/Close Lid Bidet from The Bidet Shop
Last Updated on 05 Aug 2013
Perfect flushing from the in-built pressure water nozzle
Overview
Description
Over 2 years in development, the Eco Princess Bidet is the ultimate toilet bidet combination and is the first of its kind to offer automatic open / close lid with a square seat.
The patented Siphon Water Jet Flushing Technology provides perfect flushing from the in-built pressure water nozzle and eliminates the need for a water tank - 4.5 litre half flush and 6 litre full flush.
The Eco Princess Bidet is completely automated so when you walk up to the Eco Bidet the lid automatically opens, once finished it will wash and dry you and when you walk away from the toilet the lid will automatically close after a couple of minutes and flush. Which will save you marriages.
The world's first square integrated toilet Bidet:
- It has no cistern on the wall
- Ultra modern design, compliments any bathroom
- Installation is simple
- Available in P&S trap
- Power saving: machine turns off automatically
- Anti bacterial coating protects the lid and seat against bacteria
- The Eco Princess is self-checking and automatically detects if there is any malfunction
- Side buttons allows operation of Bidet in case of remote failure
- Auto Flushing
- Wide LCD display panel displays the current operation
- Bottom wash, ladies wash, enema wash and dry functions
- Automatic nozzle cleaning feature allows the nozzle to clean itself before and after use