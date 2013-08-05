Automatic Open/Close Lid Bidet from The Bidet Shop



The world's first square integrated toilet Bidet:

It has no cistern on the wall

Ultra modern design, compliments any bathroom

Installation is simple

Available in P&S trap

Power saving: machine turns off automatically

Anti bacterial coating protects the lid and seat against bacteria

The Eco Princess is self-checking and automatically detects if there is any malfunction

Side buttons allows operation of Bidet in case of remote failure

All functions of Bidet operated by remote control:

Auto Flushing

Wide LCD display panel displays the current operation

Bottom wash, ladies wash, enema wash and dry functions

Automatic nozzle cleaning feature allows the nozzle to clean itself before and after use

Over 2 years in development, theBidet is the ultimate toilet bidet combination and is the first of its kind to offer automatic open / close lid with a square seat.The patented Siphon Water Jet Flushing Technology provides perfect flushing from the in-built pressure water nozzle and eliminates the need for a water tank - 4.5 litre half flush and 6 litre full flush.The Eco Princess Bidet is completely automated so when you walk up to the Eco Bidet the lid automatically opens, once finished it will wash and dry you and when you walk away from the toilet the lid will automatically close after a couple of minutes and flush. Which will save you marriages.