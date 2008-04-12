Authentic Spanish Roofing Slate from FA Mitchell and Co

FA Mitchell and Co offer Del Carmen roofing slate specially and exclusively quarried from the Del Carmen Quarry in North West Spain. Available in Blue-black colouring and in tiles of 500mm x 250mm size, Del Carmen roofing slate can be expected to last a lifetime, unchanged and maintenance free for many years.



Authentic Spanish Del Carmen Roofing Slate



Del Carmen Ultra roof slate conforms to Class A of the French Standard P32/302 which is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ for roofing slate.



This means that Del Carmen Ultra roofing slate has Good flexural strength

Minimum water absorption

Low carbonate



No iron sulphide content

No rusting



No delamination

Roofing Slate for a variety of applications



Houses

Resorts

Universities

Schools

Warehouses

Commercial buildings

Heritage buildings

Churches

Roofing Slate Recent Projects





Del Carmen Roof Slate used at St Mary’s Cathedral, Hobart. Del Carmen Ultra slate was selected after an extensive world wide search for a high quality roof slate meeting the exacting requirements of the heritage architect. Over 30,000 slates were used on the project.