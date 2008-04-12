Logo
Roofing slate designed for a variety of residential and commercial applications
Authentic Spanish Roofing Slate from FA Mitchell and Co

Del Carmen roofing slate has little water absorption and are suitable for churches, resorts, heritage buildings and houses.

Overview
Description
FA Mitchell and Co offer Del Carmen roofing slate specially and exclusively quarried from the Del Carmen Quarry in North West Spain. Available in Blue-black colouring and in tiles of 500mm x 250mm size, Del Carmen roofing slate can be expected to last a lifetime, unchanged and maintenance free for many years.

Authentic Spanish Del Carmen Roofing Slate
  • Del Carmen Ultra roof slate conforms to Class A of the French Standard P32/302 which is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ for roofing slate.
  • This means that Del Carmen Ultra roofing slate has Good flexural strength
  • Minimum water absorption
  • Low carbonate
  • No iron sulphide content
  • No rusting
  • No delamination
Roofing Slate for a variety of applications
  • Houses
  • Resorts
  • Universities
  • Schools
  • Warehouses
  • Commercial buildings
  • Heritage buildings
  • Churches
Roofing Slate Recent Projects
Del Carmen Roof Slate used at St Mary’s Cathedral, Hobart. Del Carmen Ultra slate was selected after an extensive world wide search for a high quality roof slate meeting the exacting requirements of the heritage architect. Over 30,000 slates were used on the project.
Display AddressLidcombe, NSW

41 East St

02 9646 2777
