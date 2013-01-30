Logo
Discount Hardware Products
High quality hinges for a wide variety of applications
Australian Made Plastic, Steel and Adjustable Hinges from Discount Hardware Products

Last Updated on 30 Jan 2013

Quality hinges for use in manufacturing, commercial and industrial construction and repair.

Overview
Description
Manufacturing an extensive range of high quality hinges for use in industrial and construction industries, Discount Hardware Products stock items such as broadbutt hinges, plastic hinges, steel zinc plated hinges and adjustable hinges.

High quality locally made hinges with excellent longevity
  • Competitively priced with reductions available for high volume purchases
  • Various quantity purchases available from individual purchases to high volume to match user demands and requirements
  • Rugged design for excellent performance in extreme conditions and with repeated use
  • Versatile hinges are built to deliver consistent high performance
Discount Hardware products are perfect for a diverse range of industries
  • Automotive and aerospace engineering requirements
  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Furniture manufacturing
  • Component manufacturing
  • Engineering and Marine industries
The extensive and diverse range of heavy duty Hinges from Discount Hardware provide the ideal solution to all of your industrial requirements.
Contact
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

43 Beverage Drive

(03) 9335 6544
