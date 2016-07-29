Aurubis Copper – a pure and natural material

The use of copper has significantly progressed in its usage over time and is now used in many parts of everyday life from electoral components to architectural applications. Craft Metals offers Aurubis copper.

Aurubis - the leading integrated copper group and the largest copper recycler worldwide.

The uniqueness of copper is linked to its ageing properties; copper will take the project on a journey of ever-changing tones to bring life to the project.

A unique range of characteristics and performance benefits:

Versatile

Durable

Safe

Recyclable

Copper retains its typical bright red colouring for a period of time after installation. Changes are very gradual and sometimes unpredictable – just like the weather, which, in turn, is solely responsible for copper’s continual changes. First, the surface turns matt and gradually, the material develops an oxide layer to protect it against the effects of weathering. This process brings with it striking colour variations through an entire range of brown tones, offering varying nuances according to change of light and season.

Eventually, the colour process yields a robust green patina – as is typical for copper surfaces. This patina lends the cladding its distinctive character, at the same time providing long-lasting protection for decades to come.