Atmosphere: Sustainable façade systems from Locker Group

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2019

Atmosphere from Locker Group provides a new perspective to sustainable facade systems, ideal for new construction and retrofit applications.

Overview
Description

Atmosphere from Locker Group provides a new perspective to sustainable facade systems, ideal for new construction and retrofit applications.

Unique, visually pleasing facade systems:

  • A wide range of element profiles and colours means design options are almost endless, to give your project a truly unique aesthetic
  • The unique fixing system means Atmosphere's profiles and colours can be varied throughout different sections of the structure
  • Maximises energy reduction while still allowing enough daylight into the building
  • Atmosphere floats off the building, without a heavy, unsightly support structure

Façade solutions for retrofit applications:

  • Reduces the solar energy entering the building, reducing need for air conditioning and major structural changes
  • Can be retrofitted to existing building without the removal of tennants
  • Easy and fast to install - No heavy support structure required

Improve sustainability and reduce energy cost:

  • Reduces the impact of solar energy entering the building by up to 78%
  • The ability to custom design an Atmosphere element profile means you can achieve the savings of your choice
  • Minimise installation costs compared with traditional facades

Locker Group provide a complete service, managing the customisation, manufacturing and installation of the system.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Architectural Brochure

5.88 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Atmosphere Brochure

6.78 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

NSW Office 5 Enterprise Circuit

02 8777 0400
Display AddressPinkenba, QLD

QLD Office Gate 1, 661 Curtin Ave East

07 3859 8300
Display AddressTownsville, QLD

QLD Office 11 Forge Court

07 4760 6700
Display AddressWingfield, SA

SA Office 358 Cormack Rd

08 8169 2350
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

VIC Office 2 Cojo Place

03 8791 1000
Display AddressMaddington, WA

WA Office 41 Austin Avenue

08 9358 9100
