Atmosphere: Sustainable façade systems from Locker Group
Last Updated on 26 Mar 2019
Atmosphere from Locker Group provides a new perspective to sustainable facade systems, ideal for new construction and retrofit applications.
Overview
Unique, visually pleasing facade systems:
- A wide range of element profiles and colours means design options are almost endless, to give your project a truly unique aesthetic
- The unique fixing system means Atmosphere's profiles and colours can be varied throughout different sections of the structure
- Maximises energy reduction while still allowing enough daylight into the building
- Atmosphere floats off the building, without a heavy, unsightly support structure
Façade solutions for retrofit applications:
- Reduces the solar energy entering the building, reducing need for air conditioning and major structural changes
- Can be retrofitted to existing building without the removal of tennants
- Easy and fast to install - No heavy support structure required
Improve sustainability and reduce energy cost:
- Reduces the impact of solar energy entering the building by up to 78%
- The ability to custom design an Atmosphere element profile means you can achieve the savings of your choice
- Minimise installation costs compared with traditional facades
Locker Group provide a complete service, managing the customisation, manufacturing and installation of the system.
Contact
NSW Office 5 Enterprise Circuit02 8777 0400
QLD Office Gate 1, 661 Curtin Ave East07 3859 8300
QLD Office 11 Forge Court07 4760 6700
SA Office 358 Cormack Rd08 8169 2350
VIC Office 2 Cojo Place03 8791 1000
WA Office 41 Austin Avenue08 9358 9100