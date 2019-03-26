Atmosphere: Sustainable façade systems from Locker Group

Atmosphere from Locker Group provides a new perspective to sustainable facade systems, ideal for new construction and retrofit applications.

Unique, visually pleasing facade systems:

A wide range of element profiles and colours means design options are almost endless, to give your project a truly unique aesthetic

The unique fixing system means Atmosphere's profiles and colours can be varied throughout different sections of the structure

Maximises energy reduction while still allowing enough daylight into the building

Atmosphere floats off the building, without a heavy, unsightly support structure



Façade solutions for retrofit applications:

Reduces the solar energy entering the building, reducing need for air conditioning and major structural changes

Can be retrofitted to existing building without the removal of tennants

Easy and fast to install - No heavy support structure required



Improve sustainability and reduce energy cost:

Reduces the impact of solar energy entering the building by up to 78%

The ability to custom design an Atmosphere element profile means you can achieve the savings of your choice

Minimise installation costs compared with traditional facades



Locker Group provide a complete service, managing the customisation, manufacturing and installation of the system.