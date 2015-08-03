Logo
Supplier Image
Con-Serv Corporation Australia
TILTLOCK� Fold Down Grab Rail
Assorted Grab Rails from Con-Serv Australia

03 Aug 2015

Shower products for Safety and healthcare requirements

Overview
Description

In keeping with Con-Serv's focus in its home and healthcare collection of Independence with style, Con-Serv's grab rails are manufactured with hygienic seals to help protect against grime build-up and create a polished appearance.


By offering a selection of grab rails for vertical or horizontal positioning with optional folding and locking capabilities, Con- Serv completes its comprehensive range.


Assorted grab rails meet the strength requirments of AS 1428.1-2001 and are available in the following finishes:

  • Satin Stainless
  • Polished Stainless
  • Diamond Knurled Grip
  • In a selection of colours

The latest addition to the Con-Serv range is the Tiltlock® fold down dual grab rail with concealed fixings.

Contact
Display AddressKedron, QLD

17 Glentanna St

07 3630 5744
