Assorted Grab Rails from Con-Serv Australia
Last Updated on 03 Aug 2015
Shower products for Safety and healthcare requirements
Overview
In keeping with Con-Serv's focus in its home and healthcare collection of Independence with style, Con-Serv's grab rails are manufactured with hygienic seals to help protect against grime build-up and create a polished appearance.
By offering a selection of grab rails for vertical or horizontal positioning with optional folding and locking capabilities, Con- Serv completes its comprehensive range.
Assorted grab rails meet the strength requirments of AS 1428.1-2001 and are available in the following finishes:
- Satin Stainless
- Polished Stainless
- Diamond Knurled Grip
- In a selection of colours
The latest addition to the Con-Serv range is the Tiltlock® fold down dual grab rail with concealed fixings.