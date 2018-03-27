Asphalt Shingles
Last Updated on 27 Mar 2018
Asphalt Shingles are becoming more and more popular in Australia and Heritage Slate Roofing are one of Sydney’s leading installation Companies.
Overview
Description
Asphalt Shingles are becoming more and more popular in Australia and Heritage Slate Roofing are one of Sydney’s leading installation Companies. The shingles are made to imitate natural products and closely resemble the natural beauty of slate or wooden or shakes. A shingle roof is long-lasting with pricing that will suit most roofing or wall cladding applications.