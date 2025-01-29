The ASPECTA™ portfolio of LVT plank and tile features high quality surface textures, superior design and colour, as well as durability, safety and warmth underfoot. Extremely easy to maintain, ASPECTA™ is ideal for high-traffic commercial settings.

ASPECTA™ offers a wide range of embossing textures, large planks for unparalleled realism, and our exclusive herringbones to create phenomenal patterned floors. Decorative high-resolution print films convey the beauty of natural wood and stone with realistic details. They emphasize abstract patterns with impressive clarity and create truly iconic and enduring spaces that outperform all others.

ASPECTA™ products are available in a dryback (glue-down) version and a floating multilayer version featuring Isocore Technology™. Isocore’s extruded closed-cell rigid core is durable, lightweight and easy to install, making it the best flooring choice for both new construction and renovations.

As the industry leader in sustainability and transparency, ASPECTA™ is a force for positive disruption in the global luxury flooring market. By seeking out collaborative partners around the world, ASPECTA™ has set the standard for healthy, sustainable, high performing and biophilically designed products.

ASPECTA™ was the first to place a Declare label on all of its commercial and residential products, essentially providing a “nutrition label” that gives complete visibility into each product’s composition. ASPECTA™ also issues Health Product Declarations (HPD) and Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) for all of its products to provide health and environmental information about product ingredients.

ASPECTA™ proudly supports the International Living Future Institute™ and its Declare™ Label transparency program, which encourages manufacturers to disclose the ingredients in their products, thus allowing consumers to make informed decisions about the materials they purchase.

Four beautiful ASPECTA™ collections—ASPECTA™ One, ASPECTA™ One Ornamental, ASPECTA™ Five and ASPECTA™ Ten—offer an extensive range of options in over 200 designs and a variety of formats.





ASPECTA™ One

ASPECTA™ One consists of 46 trend-setting tiles and planks, with colours to suit every type of space. Our range of embosses create authentic, eye-catching textures that enhance the natural details of the designs.

Recommended for Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail and Corporate.

ASPECTA™ One Ornamental

The rich diversity of shapes, color and life found in nature come alive indoors with ASPECTA™ One Ornamental. Building on a solid foundation of beautiful wood and stone looks, these stunning overlay designs accent in all the right ways to create interior spaces that feel just right.

ASPECTA™ Five

ASPECTA™ FIVE stands for innovation and performance. We use the finest materials and groundbreaking technology in LVT, results of years of experience in the business. Our research and development focuses on creating greater ease of use. We assist architects and installers by enabling them to work smarter and more efficiently. This collection consists of a wide selection of attractive tiles and planks, each featuring perfect surface technology. Combined, they open up new dimensions in object design.

Recommended for Healthcare, Transportation, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Light Industrial, Corporate and any area with heavy duty requirements.

ASPECTA™ Ten

ASPECTA™ TEN marks a whole new level of authenticity in wood grain design.

220mm x 1510mm planks address the demand for larger plank and print widths. We have also introduced an XXL plank range which is available in the larger size of 219mm x 1819mm. All of our planks feature in-register embossing textures that perfectly capture the intricate figuring and grain of reclaimed or re-purposed wood.

ASPECTA™ TEN designs come in a carefully curated selection of colours, offering everything from rich wood tones to dramatic darks and striking, neutral greys. Whether hospitality, retail or office space, these new wood finishes have the flair to bring together any interior.

Recommended for Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail and Corporate. Because of its multi-layer construction, it is especially recommended for hotels, schools, offices and renovation projects.