Asbestos Management Plans
Last Updated on 09 Jan 2014
Overview
Asbestos Check can provide your ogranisation an asbestos management plan which clearly identifies the roles and responsibilities in reducing the potential for asbestos related health effects. This management plan involves:
- Identifying asbestos containing materials
- Assessing the risk of asbestos
- Controlling the risk of asbestos
Initial asbestos management
The initial plan involves:
- Engaging an asbestos consultant to conduct an asbestos inspection to identify and confirm the location of asbestos containing materials
- An initial risk assessment is conducted to determine the likelihood of fibre release and may include quantitative air monitoring for high risk materials
- The high risk situations may require initial control to manage the risk of exposure to occupants
Ongoing asbestos management
Formal asbestos management plans are then put in place to identify the roles and responsibilities within the organisation. These include:
- Organisational responsibilities
- Health effects of asbestos
- Minimum legislative requirements
- Priority risk assessments
- Maintenance
- Removal
- Labelling
- Training
- Clearance certificates
- Emergency procedures
- Regular asbestos inspections
- Review of the management process
Asbestos Check are NATA (National Association of Testing Authorities) accredited for asbestos inspections and preparing asbestos management plans.
