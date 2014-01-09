Logo
Asbestos management plans
Asbestos management plans

Asbestos Management Plans

Last Updated on 09 Jan 2014

Asbestos Check can provide your ogranisation an asbestos management plan which clearly identifies the roles and responsibilities in reducing the potential

Overview
Description

Asbestos Check can provide your ogranisation an asbestos management plan which clearly identifies the roles and responsibilities in reducing the potential for asbestos related health effects. This management plan involves:

  • Identifying asbestos containing materials
  • Assessing the risk of asbestos
  • Controlling the risk of asbestos

Initial asbestos management

The initial plan involves:

  • Engaging an asbestos consultant to conduct an asbestos inspection to identify and confirm the location of asbestos containing materials
  • An initial risk assessment is conducted to determine the likelihood of fibre release and may include quantitative air monitoring for high risk materials
  • The high risk situations may require initial control to manage the risk of exposure to occupants

Ongoing asbestos management

Formal asbestos management plans are then put in place to identify the roles and responsibilities within the organisation. These include:

  • Organisational responsibilities
  • Health effects of asbestos
  • Minimum legislative requirements
  • Priority risk assessments
  • Maintenance
  • Removal
  • Labelling
  • Training
  • Clearance certificates
  • Emergency procedures
  • Regular asbestos inspections
  • Review of the management process

Asbestos Check are NATA (National Association of Testing Authorities) accredited for asbestos inspections and preparing asbestos management plans.

Contact
Display AddressBlacktown, NSW

Unit 4, 40 Bessemer Street

02 9621 3706
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Level 7, 552 Lonsdale Street

03 9604 0700
© 2025 Architecture & Design

