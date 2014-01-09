Asbestos Check can provide your ogranisation an asbestos management plan which clearly identifies the roles and responsibilities in reducing the potential for asbestos related health effects. This management plan involves:

Identifying asbestos containing materials

Assessing the risk of asbestos

Controlling the risk of asbestos

Initial asbestos management

The initial plan involves:



Engaging an asbestos consultant to conduct an asbestos inspection to identify and confirm the location of asbestos containing materials

An initial risk assessment is conducted to determine the likelihood of fibre release and may include quantitative air monitoring for high risk materials

The high risk situations may require initial control to manage the risk of exposure to occupants

Ongoing asbestos management

Formal asbestos management plans are then put in place to identify the roles and responsibilities within the organisation. These include:

Organisational responsibilities

Health effects of asbestos

Minimum legislative requirements

Priority risk assessments

Maintenance

Removal

Labelling

Training

Clearance certificates

Emergency procedures

Regular asbestos inspections

Review of the management process

Asbestos Check are NATA (National Association of Testing Authorities) accredited for asbestos inspections and preparing asbestos management plans.