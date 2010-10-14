Artilux offers Retractable Fabric Blinds and Screens

Artilux design, manufacture and market a range of retractable screens and blinds. Artilux offer a range of Decorative Blinds and Screens available in fabrics which combine style with function.



Features of Artilux Decorative Blinds and Screens

Artilux offers some retractable screens and blinds in Suncreen Fabric and Blackout Fabric.



Sunscreen Fabrics

The Sunscreen Fabrics enable privacy without obstructing view. They also feature high levels of:

UV protection

Glare control

Heat control

Natural Coolness

Energy Saving

Blackout Fabrics

Artilux Blackout Fabrics create a seal against penetrating light for total blackout solutions. They are available in a range of fabrics to suit individual décor.



Benefits of Artilux Decorative Retractable Blinds and Screens

The Artilux Sunscreen and Blackout Fabric Blinds and Screens enable protection from the effects of the sun. Some other benefits include:

Increased use of high sunlight areas

Blends into existing home decoration

Applications of Blackout and Sunscreen Fabric Blinds and Screens

Artilux's Sunscreen Fabric Retractable Blinds and Screens are suitable for use in areas with high exposure to the sun. The Blackout Fabric Blinds and Screens are particularly suitable for: