Vista Concepts offers Artificial Vertical Garden as a complement to the living wall garden systems and roof garden systems.

The artificial vertical wall can be used internally as a feature such as reception areas and showrooms and can also be used externally on walls, fences, barriers. It is UV rated and requires no maintenance and therefore has no ongoing costs.

There is a range of varieties offering choices that best suit the specific project. Artificial Vertical Garden is delivered in the form of interlocking tiles 50 x 50cms. They can be set as a feature or form a continuous green wall.

The artificial tiles 50 x50cms have a fabric backing which can be easily fixed to a substrate by screwing through fixing holes. If required, it can be fixed to a metal frame which is then fixed the wall to be covered.