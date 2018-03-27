Artificial Slate

Artificial fibre cement slate fit to the shape of any roof and come with a 10 year colour warranty and 20 year structure warranty direct from the supplier. All workmanship comes with a 20 year warranty on new roofs.

SVK’s artificial slates are always a reliable and stylish option. The quality of these fibre cement slates is exceptional. They have a brilliant finish, whether you opt for a smooth or textured surface.

Furthermore, all slates are durable. They are provided with an environmentally friendly coating (based on a water-based acrylic resin) with moss-resistant qualities. They are dimensionally consistent, easy to handle and have a low susceptibility to breakage. In short, it is high quality and timeless roofing.