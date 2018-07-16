Arens ECW window actuator: Refurbishment kit

Many buildings are equipped with ARENS ECW window winders, these are a solid reliable unit, but time wears all. Arens now can provide refurbishment kits to repair these, offering many more years of reliable service at a considerable cost benefit over replacement units.

ECW Winders are no longer manufactured and newer replacements will require rewiring and changeover of power supplies and other equipment. These economical, easy to fit kits can extend the service life of the ECW eliminating need for costly replacement systems.

What is an Arens ECW?

An Electric Chain Winder, 12VDC operated designed to open/close Awning windows. They are often described as a “brick” like box on a window sill and are no longer manufactured.

The Arens ECW refurbishment kit

The ARENS ECW refurbishment kit comprises of a package of pre-wired components that can quickly and simply be fitted. No specialist skills are needed.

Each kit comprises of a Motor, Relay/circuit board and limit switches. These are prewired and come with full illustrated instructions.

The ARENS ECW Refurbishment Kit can be obtained from:

10 Kylie Place

Cheltenham Victoria 3192

Ph - 03 9532 3622

Email - sales@arens.com.au