Architectural wall panels and privacy screening

Laser-cut panels can be used to provide a decorative feature to any home or commercial building. Decorative panels give privacy, lighting effects and can improve airflow.

The accuracy of the 4m X 2m laser cutting machine is outstanding and the laser cutter has the ability to cut into fancy decorative detail on our most popular materials:

Acrylic / Perspex

Satin Ice Acrylic

Opal Acrylic

Aluminium composite

Mdf, wood and vinyl

Patterns can range from scenic photos, geometric to abstract to botanical, and everything in between. Restoring privacy in areas of your home, building or office .The results are elegant and classy. See the Allplastics website or contact them with your requirements.