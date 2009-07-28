Architectural and Decorative Surface Finishes by Fractalis Australia

Architectural Surface Finishes and Decorative Surface Finishes

Fractalis Australia provides architectural surface finishes and decorative surface finishes for interior walls and glass applications. The environmentally friendly core products, give richness to the range of available colours, and are water based eco friendly non toxic coatings.



Water Based Coatings

Our products of water based coatings have underpinned the constant evolution of technological change based on formulation sort after by creative architects and interior designers

Where application costs are reduced to the minimum, our stucco and marmarino finishes mineral or synthetic do NOT require a final wax finish

Our range covers all aspects of look and feel approach required from leather finishes, suede finishes, sand finishes, wax look finishes ( but not wax) , pearlescent finishes and special effects to name a few

For example one of our product lines is “Magna” which is based on Venetian stucco metalized to give an iridescent effect, the need to provide a base of quick application based on Venetian stucco and special pigments gave a spectrum of colours based on the angle of applied light

Quantum Crystal Floor Tiles

Quantam Crystal floor tiles is an intervention between visible and invisible light

Tiles add function and style

Whether public and private every architectural residential or commercial application can be rest assured the crystal transformation of light will please the final application

The year of research from Fractalis has lead to the manufacture of the Quantum crystal and each tile is handmade for optimum reproductions of batches

Distinctive Architectural Surface Finishes and Decorative Surface Finishes

Fractalis does not limit the process in vision and inventing new decorative modes, nor does it confine to know methods of universal applications. Fractalis will offer measured solutions to best meet the final design requirement, where our design department will formulate a desired final finish to suit on application.



Fractalis Australia have a team of applicators and consultants to advise and consult with your design staff at the ready.