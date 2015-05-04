Architectural Towel Rails

Logo
Last Updated on 04 May 2015

​Made in Australia and closely developed with designers and architects, these stainless steel towel rails are designed for excellence.

Available in a variety of finishes, the Madinoz Towel Rails are made to be high quality right down to the last detail.

Available in a variety of finishes, the Madinoz Towel Rails are made to be high quality right down to the last detail.

Features of the Towel Rails

  • 316 Grade Stainless Steel
  • Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification
  • High Durability with Concealed Fixings
  • Powdercoat & Custom Finishes Available on Request

Madinoz's towel rails are the perfect way to add that finishing touch to the bathroom. Choose from single or double towel rails, to find the perfect towel rail to compliment any bathroom.

Downloads
Madinoz Towel Rails

1.23 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressQueanbeyan, ACT

Aluform Interiors 19 Carrington Stree

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Access Speciality Hardware 7 Bradford Street

Display AddressByron Bay, NSW

Byron Bay Building Materials 1 Grevillea Street

Display AddressCammeray, NSW

Style Finish, Shop 1, Abott Lane

Display AddressCromer, NSW

21 Orlando Rd

02 9939 2007
Display AddressPeakhurst, NSW

Hardware & General 107-109 Boundary Road

Display AddressWilloughby, NSW

Keeler Hardware 184 High Street

Display AddressMaroochydore, QLD

Abel Locksmiths 17-19 Beach Road

Display AddressWindsor, QLD

Bretts Hardware 142 Newmarket Road

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

Architectural Hardware & Doors 259 Port Road

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

Access Hardware (S.A.) Pty Ltd 20 Manton Street

Display AddressWayville, SA

Woodpend Hardware 61 Goodwood Road

Display AddressHobart, TAS

Access Hardware (TAS) Pty Ltd 21 Brisbane Street

Display AddressMornington, VIC

Handleworks 7/11 Satu Way

Display AddressNorth Melbourne, VIC

Access Hardware Pty Ltd 74/92 Gracie Street

Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

Detail Door Hardware, 143 Fyans Street

Display AddressBusselton, WA

Door Hardware Solutions Unit 3 Home Depot Strelly St

Display AddressMaddington, WA

Barretts Architectural Products 1/11 Alloa Road

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Parker Black & Forrest 1/15 Carbon Court

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Architectural Design H/W 13/50 Howe Street

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Barnetts Architectural Hardware 8/9 Sundercombe Street

