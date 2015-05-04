Architectural Towel Rails
Made in Australia and closely developed with designers and architects, these stainless steel towel rails are designed for excellence.
Overview
Available in a variety of finishes, the Madinoz Towel Rails are made to be high quality right down to the last detail.
Features of the Towel Rails
- 316 Grade Stainless Steel
- Green Star Rated "A" Level GECA certification
- High Durability with Concealed Fixings
- Powdercoat & Custom Finishes Available on Request
Madinoz's towel rails are the perfect way to add that finishing touch to the bathroom. Choose from single or double towel rails, to find the perfect towel rail to compliment any bathroom.
