Architectural Solar Window Films

Stylish and Decorative Window Films

goGreen's Heat Stopper is a premium architectural window film which is stylish in appearance and has a low heat absorption.



Benefits of the Heat Stopper Decorative Window Films

Provides excellent and the highest heat rejection

Stylish appearance

Low absorption

Safely applied to laminated glass

Cuts sun glare

Lower energy bills

Eco friendly window films

Reduce carbon footprint

Rejects over 99% of UV radiation

Protects belongings such as furniture, furnishings, carpets and artwork

Provides privacy

Dual Reflectance, Low Absorption Window Films

goGreen's Heat Stopper range of dual-reflectance films combines high solar energy rejection with low internal reflectance.