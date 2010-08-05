Logo
Privacy Window Films, Solar Window Films
Architectural Solar Window Films

Last Updated on 05 Aug 2010

goGreen's Heat Stopper is a stylish, architectural window film which has a low absorption, rejecting 99% of UV radiation

Overview
Description

Stylish and Decorative Window Films
goGreen's Heat Stopper is a premium architectural window film which is stylish in appearance and has a low heat absorption.

Benefits of the Heat Stopper Decorative Window Films

  • Provides excellent and the highest heat rejection
  • Stylish appearance
  • Low absorption
  • Safely applied to laminated glass
  • Cuts sun glare
  • Lower energy bills
  • Eco friendly window films
  • Reduce carbon footprint
  • Rejects over 99% of UV radiation
  • Protects belongings such as furniture, furnishings, carpets and artwork
  • Provides privacy

Dual Reflectance, Low Absorption Window Films
goGreen's Heat Stopper range of dual-reflectance films combines high solar energy rejection with low internal reflectance.

  • Ideal for home and office installations on laminated glass
  • Warm neutral appearance, which is unique in low absorption films
  • Available in 3 different shades to suit any requirements
  • The Heat Stopper decorative window film carries a lifetime guarantee for home and 12 year guarantee for commercial applications
Contact
Display AddressVermont, VIC

PO Box 198

03 9872 3248
