Architectural Solar Window Films
Last Updated on 05 Aug 2010
goGreen's Heat Stopper is a stylish, architectural window film which has a low absorption, rejecting 99% of UV radiation
Overview
Description
Stylish and Decorative Window Films
goGreen's Heat Stopper is a premium architectural window film which is stylish in appearance and has a low heat absorption.
Benefits of the Heat Stopper Decorative Window Films
- Provides excellent and the highest heat rejection
- Stylish appearance
- Low absorption
- Safely applied to laminated glass
- Cuts sun glare
- Lower energy bills
- Eco friendly window films
- Reduce carbon footprint
- Rejects over 99% of UV radiation
- Protects belongings such as furniture, furnishings, carpets and artwork
- Provides privacy
Dual Reflectance, Low Absorption Window Films
goGreen's Heat Stopper range of dual-reflectance films combines high solar energy rejection with low internal reflectance.
- Ideal for home and office installations on laminated glass
- Warm neutral appearance, which is unique in low absorption films
- Available in 3 different shades to suit any requirements
- The Heat Stopper decorative window film carries a lifetime guarantee for home and 12 year guarantee for commercial applications