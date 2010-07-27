Architectural Railings and Balustrades by C.R. Laurence Australia
Last Updated on 27 Jul 2010
Railings and balustrades for residential and commercial applications
Overview
Description
C.R. Laurence Australia has an extensive selection of architectural systems and related hardware for the construction of beautiful, code compliant railing and balustrades including:
Code Compliant and Customised Railings and Balustrades
- Aluminium Railings
- Windscreens
- Glass Railings and Hardware
- Base Shoes
- Cap Rails
- Stainless Steel Post Railing Kits
- Wood Cap Rails
- Handrails
- Glass Pool Fences
- Balcony Balustrades
- Glass Privacy Screens
- Swing Gates
C.R. Laurence’s hand rails web based design program allows customers to design and layout almost any configuration in minutes. Some benefits include:
- Building code compliant railings and balustrades
- Horizontal taper lock design of the TAPER-LOC™ Dry Glaze Glass Railing System has made glass railing and windscreen construction more simple
- This results in installers easily reducing installation time by 50% or more
- C.R. Laurence has added the SurfaceMate System to simplify installation of their railings and balustrades, especially on uneven mounting surfaces
C.R. Laurence has also introduced the B5A Series heavy base shoe, which has a curved bottom to match the Angle Adjust Curved Blocks, and a redesigned interior channel with walls that provide all of the support of a traditionally formed base shoe, but also reduce the weight of the channel.