Architectural LED Lighting by M-Elec – The Bellé Collection

Bellé - where the Light becomes Art!

The M-Elec designer range of feature lights consists of 17 models, featuring the latest in LED technology whilst incorporating both classic and contemporary design styles for indoor and outdoor use.

The Bellé collection encompasses imaginative design with high quality finishes and robust construction. These lights will remain timeless and are guaranteed to impress.

Simpé

A classic replica design, elegant in appearance with a subtle yet distinctive styling, the SIMPÉ is suited to traditional and contemporary installations.

Hidden behind its gentle façade are strong features including powerful LED illumination, dimmable functionality and seamless aluminium construction.

Pellé

An LED up-lighter for the architectural space, the PELLÉ is perfect for highlighting an impressive ceiling or reflecting a subtle lighting effect.

With precise lines and a symmetrical shape, the PELLÉ houses an angled light beam which projects outward at 67 degrees. Coupled with the functions of a dimmable driver and automation compatibility, impressive lighting effects can be achieved indoors and outdoors.

Eclipse

Highlighting a seamlessly contoured face with a reverse mounted LED; the ECLIPSE creates beautiful lighting illusions of smooth semi-circles. As a statement piece in the home or reception foyer the Eclipse is the perfect choice.

Reflect

Imagination and versatility are the concepts of the REFLECT design. The ingenuity of adjustable reflectors allows directional movement of the light beam to customise your lighting style indoors and outdoors.