Architectural Designer Satin Etched Glass available in any colour

ISPS Innovations provide a range of splashbacks and a wide range of designer finishes. The latest systems direct from Italy have a low iron satin refined, etched glass finish for display, function and use in an assortment of designs and applications for both commercial and domestic usage.

The designs are applied to the glass surface to bring the glass to live and becomes three dimensional for any living or working area. DecorSatin™ Design can be toughened, laminated, painted and silvered.

Features and Benefits of DecorSatin™ Design include

Anti-fingerprint surface

Contemporary design

Ideal for wall partitions, feature windows as they allow light to pass through

Resistant to domestic cleaning and scratches

Different levels of opacity, depending on your choice of the pattern

DecorSatin™ Design is ideal for

Entryways in foyers or lobbies

Can be toughened for gas cook-tops and standard architectural uses

Showers and luxury bathrooms

Splashbacks

Feature wall panels

The sheets come in packs of 21, and 13 and a thickness of 6mm and 10mm. With a finish that is both moisture and UV resistant, the DecorSatin™ Design panels are ideal for both exterior and interior applications.