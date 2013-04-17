Architectural Commercial or Industrial Buildings by Trusteel Fabrications
Last Updated on 17 Apr 2013
Workshops are available in enclosed, part enclosed or roof only single or two story or as your need will be!
Overview
Description
Trusteel Fabrications have completed some great offices and workshops for many satisfied businesses across Victoria.
Tilt slab concrete walls used for boundaries and appealing presentation
Information will include detailed drawings and a site plan.
Tilt slab concrete walls used for boundaries and appealing presentation
- Portal Frame Buildings of all sizes, shapes and heights. Up to 40m Wide clear span!
- Standard widths 18m, 22m, with your choice of lengths. Skillion or Gable Roof of heights 5.0, 5.5m, 6.0m or your requirement.
- Where walls are included Sliding or Roller Doors, Personal Access Doors, sliding Windows, Roof Skylights.
- Hi-Tensile Zincalume or Colorbond sheeting as a standard.
- Trusteel Fabrications will undertake a site inspection, where a Building Permit is required
- Self Erect Construction Kits and Fire Rated options are also available
Information will include detailed drawings and a site plan.