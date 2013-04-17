Architectural Commercial or Industrial Buildings by Trusteel Fabrications

Tilt slab concrete walls used for boundaries and appealing presentation

Portal Frame Buildings of all sizes, shapes and heights. Up to 40m Wide clear span!

Standard widths 18m, 22m, with your choice of lengths. Skillion or Gable Roof of heights 5.0, 5.5m, 6.0m or your requirement.

Where walls are included Sliding or Roller Doors, Personal Access Doors, sliding Windows, Roof Skylights.

Hi-Tensile Zincalume or Colorbond sheeting as a standard.

Trusteel Fabrications will undertake a site inspection, where a Building Permit is required

Self Erect Construction Kits and Fire Rated options are also available

Trusteel Fabrications have completed some great offices and workshops for many satisfied businesses across Victoria.Trusteel understand that obtaining permits is not an everyday occurrence for clients, so therefore as part of their service, Trusteel undertake to provide the necessary information to a Building Surveyor to obtain a Building Permit on your behalf (as an Owner Builder).Information will include detailed drawings and a site plan.