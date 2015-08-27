Aquablend™ eSQX Touch Free Thermostatic Mixers

Australia’s first and most advanced thermostatic mixer solution from Enware is designed to satisfy the most demanding healthcare facility’s needs.

With a direct dispense of temperature heated water, hygiene and user safety are ensured, with touch free operation offering further infection control due to the reduction in bacterial growth in supply lines.

Key benefits to the Aquablend ™ eSQX:

Temperature is set at installation

Compatible with Type A and Type B wash basins

Superior durability and energy efficiency

Water activated using the sensor below the tap

Easy and safe to use

12-hour flush cycle that expels stagnant water – greatly reducing the risk of bacteria growth



Ideal for use in:

Clinical, procedural and surgical hand wash applications

Food preparation

Public washroom environments



All spouts available with WELS Registered 3 Star*, 5 Star and 6 Star Options as well as being Watermark Certified to AS4032.1.

With superior durability, energy efficiency plus seamless compatibility with Type A and Type B wash basins – eSQX is an all-round solution for clinical, procedural and surgical hand wash applications. In addition, eSQX is perfectly suited for food preparation and public washroom environments.