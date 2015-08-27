Aquablend™ eSQX Touch Free Thermostatic Mixers
Australia’s first and most advanced thermostatic mixer solution from Enware is designed to satisfy the most demanding healthcare facility’s needs.
Overview
With a direct dispense of temperature heated water, hygiene and user safety are ensured, with touch free operation offering further infection control due to the reduction in bacterial growth in supply lines.
Key benefits to the Aquablend ™ eSQX:
- Temperature is set at installation
- Compatible with Type A and Type B wash basins
- Superior durability and energy efficiency
- Water activated using the sensor below the tap
- Easy and safe to use
- 12-hour flush cycle that expels stagnant water – greatly reducing the risk of bacteria growth
Ideal for use in:
- Clinical, procedural and surgical hand wash applications
- Food preparation
- Public washroom environments
All spouts available with WELS Registered 3 Star*, 5 Star and 6 Star Options as well as being Watermark Certified to AS4032.1.
With superior durability, energy efficiency plus seamless compatibility with Type A and Type B wash basins – eSQX is an all-round solution for clinical, procedural and surgical hand wash applications. In addition, eSQX is perfectly suited for food preparation and public washroom environments.
Downloads
Contact
