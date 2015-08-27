Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Enware Logo
Enware Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Enware Aquablend ESQX Nurse Hand Washing
ESQX Touch Free Tap
New ESQX Touch Free Tap
Enware Aquablend ESQX Nurse Hand Washing
ESQX Touch Free Tap
New ESQX Touch Free Tap

Aquablend™ eSQX Touch Free Thermostatic Mixers

Last Updated on 27 Aug 2015

Australia’s first and most advanced thermostatic mixer solution from Enware is designed to satisfy the most demanding healthcare facility’s needs.

Overview
Description

Australia’s first and most advanced thermostatic mixer solution from Enware is designed to satisfy the most demanding healthcare facility’s needs.

With a direct dispense of temperature heated water, hygiene and user safety are ensured, with touch free operation offering further infection control due to the reduction in bacterial growth in supply lines.

Key benefits to the Aquablend eSQX:

  • Temperature is set at installation
  • Compatible with Type A and Type B wash basins
  • Superior durability and energy efficiency
  • Water activated using the sensor below the tap
  • Easy and safe to use
  • 12-hour flush cycle that expels stagnant water – greatly reducing the risk of bacteria growth


Ideal for use in:

  • Clinical, procedural and surgical hand wash applications
  • Food preparation
  • Public washroom environments


All spouts available with WELS Registered 3 Star*, 5 Star and 6 Star Options as well as being Watermark Certified to AS4032.1.

With superior durability, energy efficiency plus seamless compatibility with Type A and Type B wash basins – eSQX is an all-round solution for clinical, procedural and surgical hand wash applications. In addition, eSQX is perfectly suited for food preparation and public washroom environments.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Enware eSQX Touchfree brochure

467.45 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCaringbah, NSW

Enware Australia Pty Ltd (NSW Head Office) 9 Endeavour Road Caringbah

1300 369 273
Postal AddressCaringbah, NSW

NSW 9 Endeavour Rd

8536 4000
Postal AddressPinkenba, QLD

Enware Australia PO box 44

07 3637 6700
Postal AddressMile End, SA

8 William St

8536 4000
Postal AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

Unit E 6, 63-85 Turner street

03 9550 0300
Postal AddressBibra Lake, WA

Unit 2 37 Discovery Drive

8536 4000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap