AngelStep� Acoustic Underlay is available in 8-10mm thickness
High sound absorption with AngelStep� 6
Effective sound reduction under carpet or flooring
AngelStep� without bottom noise barrier for use over concrete

AngelStep® Acoustic Underlay for absorbing impact and airborne noise through floors from Acoustica®

Last Updated on 17 Jul 2012

AngelStep® Acoustic Underlay for Carpet, Timber or Laminate Floors from Acoustica.

Overview
Description
Acoustica’s AngelStep® Acoustic Underlay provides an effective solution to noise absorption between multi level buildings and homes. AngelStep® is a thin underlay and can be applied under carpet, solid timer and laminate floating floors.

AngelStep® transforms noise wave vibrations into heat energy
  • Polyester middle core layer absorbs impact energy and noise and turns it into heat energy
  • Dampens noise from both above and below the floor
  • Decoupled Flexible Floating top noise barrier reduces sound waves
  • AngelStep® is constructed of an 8mm layer of double needle punched polyester matting between 4kgs of Visco-Elastic polymer flexible noise barriers
Moisture resistant with absorption rate of less than 2% by volume
  • AngelStep® can be ordered without the bottom noise barrier for concrete floors
  • Fire rated to Australian and International standards
  • Fully compliant with the Building Code of Australia’s standards regarding separating floors between adjoining residences
Acoustica’s AngelStep® is Underlay is available in two thicknesses to adequately suit your applications. AngelStep® offers the ideal solution to noise absorption for flooring.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AngelStep Acoustic Underlay Flooring

275.53 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
AngelStep Acoustic Floor Treatments

1.27 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAnnandale, NSW

Ground Floor 6A Nelson Street

02 9550 2900 or 1300
