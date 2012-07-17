AngelStep® Acoustic Underlay for absorbing impact and airborne noise through floors from Acoustica®



AngelStep® transforms noise wave vibrations into heat energy

Polyester middle core layer absorbs impact energy and noise and turns it into heat energy

Dampens noise from both above and below the floor

Decoupled Flexible Floating top noise barrier reduces sound waves

AngelStep® is constructed of an 8mm layer of double needle punched polyester matting between 4kgs of Visco-Elastic polymer flexible noise barriers

Moisture resistant with absorption rate of less than 2% by volume

AngelStep® can be ordered without the bottom noise barrier for concrete floors

Fire rated to Australian and International standards

Fully compliant with the Building Code of Australia’s standards regarding separating floors between adjoining residences

Acoustica’s AngelStep® Acoustic Underlay provides an effective solution to noise absorption between multi level buildings and homes. AngelStep® is a thin underlay and can be applied under carpet, solid timer and laminate floating floors.Acoustica’s AngelStep® is Underlay is available in two thicknesses to adequately suit your applications. AngelStep® offers the ideal solution to noise absorption for flooring.