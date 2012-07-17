AngelStep® Acoustic Underlay for absorbing impact and airborne noise through floors from Acoustica®
AngelStep® Acoustic Underlay for Carpet, Timber or Laminate Floors from Acoustica.
Overview
Description
Acoustica’s AngelStep® Acoustic Underlay provides an effective solution to noise absorption between multi level buildings and homes. AngelStep® is a thin underlay and can be applied under carpet, solid timer and laminate floating floors.
AngelStep® transforms noise wave vibrations into heat energy
- Polyester middle core layer absorbs impact energy and noise and turns it into heat energy
- Dampens noise from both above and below the floor
- Decoupled Flexible Floating top noise barrier reduces sound waves
- AngelStep® is constructed of an 8mm layer of double needle punched polyester matting between 4kgs of Visco-Elastic polymer flexible noise barriers
- AngelStep® can be ordered without the bottom noise barrier for concrete floors
- Fire rated to Australian and International standards
- Fully compliant with the Building Code of Australia’s standards regarding separating floors between adjoining residences