American Red Oak Staircases from Stair Lock International

Timber can be stained without having colour variation

Has a solid substrate core with a thick 4mm American Oak Surface Layer

Very close to Victorian Ash Wood in colour and grain

The American Oak surface can be re-sanding and repolished 3-5 times

Priced comparatively to other products on the market

High quality and durable to last a lifetime

Stair Lock International is Australia’s leading staircase manufacturer, supplying quality staircases and balustrade systems for both commercial and residential projects. The American Red Oak Laminate Surface Cover from Stair Lock features a distinctive grain and rich colour making it a key focal point within your home.The Stair Lock American Oak stair is one of a few timbers that has the ability to be stained without having colour variation connected with more porous timers. Other features include:The American Red Oak Surface Cover can be sanded and polished up to 5 times within its life span making it highly versatile. Other benefits include:Stair Lock International currently have warehouses within Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne with seven day delivery ensuring rapid delivery and distribution throughout Australia.