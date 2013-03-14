American Red Oak Staircases from Stair Lock International
Last Updated on 14 Mar 2013
Stair Lock provides American Red Oak Staircases at a cheaper cost by providing the red oak as a laminate, while also being stain proof.
Overview
Description
Stair Lock International is Australia’s leading staircase manufacturer, supplying quality staircases and balustrade systems for both commercial and residential projects. The American Red Oak Laminate Surface Cover from Stair Lock features a distinctive grain and rich colour making it a key focal point within your home.
Timber can be stained without having colour variation
The Stair Lock American Oak stair is one of a few timbers that has the ability to be stained without having colour variation connected with more porous timers. Other features include:
The American Red Oak Surface Cover can be sanded and polished up to 5 times within its life span making it highly versatile. Other benefits include:
- Has a solid substrate core with a thick 4mm American Oak Surface Layer
- Very close to Victorian Ash Wood in colour and grain
- Priced comparatively to other products on the market
- High quality and durable to last a lifetime
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW
New South Wales Office Unit 1/5 McCormack Street(02) 9672 1111
Display AddressElizabeth South, SA
South Australia Office 180 Philip Highway(08) 8255 6188
Display AddressCroydon, VIC
Victoria Office Unit 3/114, Merrindale Drive(03) 8761 6777