Amelie Freestanding Bath from Rogerseller
Amélie – A Modern Classic

Last Updated on 11 Aug 2014

​Designed and manufactured by Rogerseller, Amélie freestanding baths are modern and unique and will make a modest statement to any bathroom.

Overview
Description

Designed and manufactured by Rogerseller, Amélie is modern and unique and will make a modest statement to any bathroom. Inspired by a traditional chaise lounge, Amélie is a contemporary interpretation of the traditional claw-foot bath.

Amélie features clean lines and fine edges that provide a sense of lightness to any environment

  • Manufactured in durable Lucite acrylic with stainless steel legs
  • Seamless contour with tapers into the narrow stainless steel legs
  • Extremely durable, ever-lasting colour
  • Lounge-like wrap around head support promotes comfort and relaxation
  • Non-porous surface for easy cleaning

The Amélie Freestanding Bath:

  • Dimensions: 1740x700x700mm
  • Manufactured in 4mm Lucite Acrylic
  • Water Capacity: 265L
  • Weight when empty: 63kg
  • No overflow

Amélie was shortlisted for Australia's Highest Design Honour, the 2014 Australian Good Design Awards.

Amelie Brochure

682.29 KB

Download
Contact
Burnley, VIC
173 - 177 Barkly Ave

173 - 177 Barkly Ave

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressNSW

03 9429 8888
Postal AddressQLD

03 9429 8888
