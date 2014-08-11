Amélie – A Modern Classic
Last Updated on 11 Aug 2014
Designed and manufactured by Rogerseller, Amélie freestanding baths are modern and unique and will make a modest statement to any bathroom.
Overview
Designed and manufactured by Rogerseller, Amélie is modern and unique and will make a modest statement to any bathroom. Inspired by a traditional chaise lounge, Amélie is a contemporary interpretation of the traditional claw-foot bath.
Amélie features clean lines and fine edges that provide a sense of lightness to any environment
- Manufactured in durable Lucite acrylic with stainless steel legs
- Seamless contour with tapers into the narrow stainless steel legs
- Extremely durable, ever-lasting colour
- Lounge-like wrap around head support promotes comfort and relaxation
- Non-porous surface for easy cleaning
The Amélie Freestanding Bath:
- Dimensions: 1740x700x700mm
- Manufactured in 4mm Lucite Acrylic
- Water Capacity: 265L
- Weight when empty: 63kg
- No overflow
Amélie was shortlisted for Australia's Highest Design Honour, the 2014 Australian Good Design Awards.
Downloads
Contact
173 - 177 Barkly Ave03 9429 8888