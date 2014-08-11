Amélie – A Modern Classic

Designed and manufactured by Rogerseller, Amélie is modern and unique and will make a modest statement to any bathroom. Inspired by a traditional chaise lounge, Amélie is a contemporary interpretation of the traditional claw-foot bath.

Amélie features clean lines and fine edges that provide a sense of lightness to any environment

Manufactured in durable Lucite acrylic with stainless steel legs

Seamless contour with tapers into the narrow stainless steel legs

Extremely durable, ever-lasting colour

Lounge-like wrap around head support promotes comfort and relaxation

Non-porous surface for easy cleaning

The Amélie Freestanding Bath:

Dimensions: 1740x700x700mm

Manufactured in 4mm Lucite Acrylic

Water Capacity: 265L

Weight when empty: 63kg

No overflow

Amélie was shortlisted for Australia's Highest Design Honour, the 2014 Australian Good Design Awards.