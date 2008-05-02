Aluminium Weatherboard Wall Cladding that is recyclable from Nu-Wall

Weather Tight Aluminium Cladding

The interlocking weatherboard profiles keep the water on the outside

The proprietary installation and flashing system has been designed to drain any moisture to the exterior, ensuring that structural framing is kept dry and protected

The extruded aluminium weatherboard profiles are tough and durable, made to last the lifetime of the building and beyond

Factory applied powder coat or anodised finishes will retain their smart appearance for many years with the only maintenance requirement being washing with mild detergent

Fully recyclable wall cladding



Weatherboard Cladding for New and Existing Buildings

The weatherboard cladding that doesn't need to look like weatherboards, you can have exactly the look you want by selecting from 12 different profiles and a wide range of factory applied colours.You can also choose either horizontal or vertical application of the cladding.The aluminium cladding can be relied upon to be weather tight and to stay weather tight for the life of the building.Beyond the life of the building, Nu-Wall aluminium cladding is fully recyclable, thereby enabling partial recovery of the initial investment in the product, both financial and in terms of the energy used to produce it.Furthermore, because it is recyclable, Nu-Wall exterior wall cladding won’t present a disposal problem at the end of the building’s life.Nu-Wall external wall cladding is suitable for use on both residential and commercial projects, the choice of profiles and finishes providing designers with a palette to suit most applications.In addition to being used in construction of new buildings, Nu-Wall exterior cladding is entirely suitable for use in renovation and remodelling projects. Furthermore, Nu-Wall has become the cladding of choice for many of those involved in remedial re-cladding of buildings which have suffered damage due to water ingress.The weather tightness and long term durability which the product offers provide assurance that re-cladding with Nu-Wall will provide a permanent solution.