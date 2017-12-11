Aluminium Roof Hatch: Simple, practical and cost-effective roof access
Last Updated on 11 Dec 2017
Overview
Our weatherproof powder-coated Aluminium Roof Hatch provides safe access to any roof space, including roof terraces, roof gardens and emergency escape routes. It's a simple, practical, and cost-efficient alternative to vertical roof door construction.
Our hatches also provide easy maintenance of mechanical appliances such as air conditioners, lift motors and antennae. Designed to withstand all weather conditions, from cold, wet and windy coastal environments to hot, dry desert regions and even cyclone-prone areas, our roof hatches promise to perform.
Features
Our range of Aluminium Roof Hatches are:
- Elegant and easily-integrated with any design or building objective
- Counterbalanced for one-hand operation – open and close with less than 5kg of force
- Inherently safe, designed to prevent falls, and fitted with a sturdy diagonal handrail
- Thermal separated, featuring an insulated lid and full wind and weathertight sealing, to ensure weather and noise stays outside
- Powder-coated and corrosion resistant