Aluminium Roof Hatch: Simple, practical and cost-effective roof access

Our weatherproof powder-coated Aluminium Roof Hatch provides safe access to any roof space, including roof terraces, roof gardens and emergency escape routes. It's a simple, practical, and cost-efficient alternative to vertical roof door construction.

Our hatches also provide easy maintenance of mechanical appliances such as air conditioners, lift motors and antennae. Designed to withstand all weather conditions, from cold, wet and windy coastal environments to hot, dry desert regions and even cyclone-prone areas, our roof hatches promise to perform.

Features

Our range of Aluminium Roof Hatches are: