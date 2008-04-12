Logo
Wall Cladding, Roof Cladding, Aluminium Cladding, Architectural Cladding, Exterior Cladding
Aluminium Roof And Wall Cladding Systems by Kalzip

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

High insulation aluminium roof cladding and wall cladding ideal for restoring old architecture to it

Overview
Description

Aluminium roof cladding and wall cladding system distributed by Kalzip.

High insulation aluminium roof cladding
Kalzip offers a wide scope of roof concepts and facade solutions for:

  • Public buildings
  • Buildings for transport and traffic
  • Commercial Cladding for buildings
  • Stadia / exhibition halls / sports and leisure centres
  • Public utilities (f.i. power stations)
  • Cladding for Industrial buildings
  • Residentials
  • Retail shops and stores
  • Exterior Completions
  • Refurbishment

Aluminium Roof Cladding and Wall Cladding offering resilience and enhanced protection

  • Aluminium cladding achieves highly insulated roofing and wall cladding systems
  • Offers excellent protection against weathering
  • Kalzip wall cladding system perfectly suited for refurbishing of old buildings in their original style
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Unit 1, 66-74 Micro Circuit

03 8762 5506 / 0423
