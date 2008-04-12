Aluminium Roof And Wall Cladding Systems by Kalzip
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
High insulation aluminium roof cladding and wall cladding ideal for restoring old architecture to it
Aluminium roof cladding and wall cladding system distributed by Kalzip.
High insulation aluminium roof cladding
Kalzip offers a wide scope of roof concepts and facade solutions for:
- Public buildings
- Buildings for transport and traffic
- Commercial Cladding for buildings
- Stadia / exhibition halls / sports and leisure centres
- Public utilities (f.i. power stations)
- Cladding for Industrial buildings
- Residentials
- Retail shops and stores
- Exterior Completions
- Refurbishment
Aluminium Roof Cladding and Wall Cladding offering resilience and enhanced protection
- Aluminium cladding achieves highly insulated roofing and wall cladding systems
- Offers excellent protection against weathering
- Kalzip wall cladding system perfectly suited for refurbishing of old buildings in their original style