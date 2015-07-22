Providing high quality products ideal for manufacturing, National Resources supplies the metal distribution market with a range of aluminium rolled products. As well as direct importing supply, National Resources also have a broad market offer for sheet and tread plate, ensuring that clients have the option of short lead time for ex-stock metal.

The range includes

Sheets

Tread plates

Coils

Plates

National Resources also offer coated light gauge aluminium coil also known as Finstock. Finstock is a suitable material for commercial air conditioners and heat exchangers as it has anti-corrosion and heat dissipation properties.

These Finstock have specialised epoxy or water based coating that provides Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic properties that allow for a thinner gauge aluminium to be used.