National Resources Pty Ltd
Aluminium Rolled Products
Last Updated on 22 Jul 2015

Providing high quality products ideal for manufacturing, National Resources supplies the metal distribution market with a range of aluminium rolled products. As well as direct importing supply, National Resources also have a broad market offer for sheet and tread plate, ensuring that clients have the option of short lead time for ex-stock metal.

The range includes

  • Sheets
  • Tread plates
  • Coils
  • Plates

National Resources also offer coated light gauge aluminium coil also known as Finstock. Finstock is a suitable material for commercial air conditioners and heat exchangers as it has anti-corrosion and heat dissipation properties.

These Finstock have specialised epoxy or water based coating that provides Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic properties that allow for a thinner gauge aluminium to be used.

Display AddressCarrum Downs, VIC

2/4 Gateway Drive

03 9708 2595
