Aluminium Cladding was extensively used on homes from the 1950s as it was the first type of weatherboard-style cladding with a pre-finished, lightweight timber-look which required little upkeep.



Mitten Vinyl Australia provides trusted expert advice on matching and installing Aluminium Cladding for repairs and renovations. Our most notable project includes repair and recladding hundreds of homes in Western Sydney following the December 2007 disastrous hailstorms.



An authorised distributor of Hunter Douglas Aluminium

Available in alpine white smooth, bone white country oak and wild oat country oak finishes in 5x5 board



Available in matching trims



Other colours and profiles can be ordered to suit specific needs

