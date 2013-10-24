Aluminium Cladding for Repairs and Renovations
Last Updated on 24 Oct 2013
Aluminium Cladding for repairs and renovations on aluminium cladding homes from the 1950s onward.
Overview
Aluminium Cladding was extensively used on homes from the 1950s as it was the first type of weatherboard-style cladding with a pre-finished, lightweight timber-look which required little upkeep.
Mitten Vinyl Australia provides trusted expert advice on matching and installing Aluminium Cladding for repairs and renovations. Our most notable project includes repair and recladding hundreds of homes in Western Sydney following the December 2007 disastrous hailstorms.
Expert advice on matching and installing Aluminium Cladding
Mitten Vinyl Australia offers technical expertise on the best solution to match and install Aluminium Cladding for repairs and renovations.
- An authorised distributor of Hunter Douglas Aluminium
- Available in alpine white smooth, bone white country oak and wild oat country oak finishes in 5x5 board
- Available in matching trims
- Other colours and profiles can be ordered to suit specific needs
Mitten Vinyl Australia is the ideal supplier for many Aluminium Cladding homes that require additional products for repairs, renovations and patching for its wide range products and team of technical experts.
Contact
180 Beaconsfield St02 9774 5366
Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road08 9309 4309