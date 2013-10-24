Logo
Aluminium Cladding
Aluminium Cladding for Repairs and Renovations

Last Updated on 24 Oct 2013

Aluminium Cladding for repairs and renovations on aluminium cladding homes from the 1950s onward.

Overview
Description

Aluminium Cladding was extensively used on homes from the 1950s as it was the first type of weatherboard-style cladding with a pre-finished, lightweight timber-look which required little upkeep.


Mitten Vinyl Australia provides trusted expert advice on matching and installing Aluminium Cladding for repairs and renovations. Our most notable project includes repair and recladding hundreds of homes in Western Sydney following the December 2007 disastrous hailstorms.


Expert advice on matching and installing Aluminium Cladding

Mitten Vinyl Australia offers technical expertise on the best solution to match and install Aluminium Cladding for repairs and renovations.

  • An authorised distributor of Hunter Douglas Aluminium
  • Available in alpine white smooth, bone white country oak and wild oat country oak finishes in 5x5 board
  • Available in matching trims
  • Other colours and profiles can be ordered to suit specific needs

Mitten Vinyl Australia is the ideal supplier for many Aluminium Cladding homes that require additional products for repairs, renovations and patching for its wide range products and team of technical experts.

Contact
Display AddressMilperra, NSW

180 Beaconsfield St

02 9774 5366
Display AddressWangara, WA

Unit 2, 43 Dellamarta Road

08 9309 4309
