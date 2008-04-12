Alucobond® is a widely recognised aluminium composite panel which is very cost effective even in the most complex situations.



Alucobond® is available in 30 standard colours and 44 complementary colours, creating architectural individuality and classic styling.



Flexible and versatile aluminium composite panels

Available in a wide range of sheet sizes and thicknesses

Sturdy, lightweight and flexible - Can be bent, curved or shaped to any angle

Provides a smooth surface

Weather resistant

Unbreakable

Vibration absorbent

Easy to install

Alucobond® aluminium composite panels for cladding applications

Exterior cladding and interior cladding

Signage

Corporate identity

Display

Curtain wall system

Other Alucobond® aluminium composite material range Dibond®

Alucore®

Dilite®

Terraçade™ terracotta façade systems

If you would like more information on how Alucobond® Aluminium Composite Panels and Materials can modernise any new building or refurbishing projects, complete the online enquiry form or download the product brochure.