Alucobond® Aluminium Composite Panels
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Alucobond® provide aluminium composite panels suitable for signage, interior or exterior wall cladding applications
Overview
Alucobond® is a widely recognised aluminium composite panel which is very cost effective even in the most complex situations.
Alucobond® is available in 30 standard colours and 44 complementary colours, creating architectural individuality and classic styling.
Flexible and versatile aluminium composite panels
- Available in a wide range of sheet sizes and thicknesses
- Sturdy, lightweight and flexible - Can be bent, curved or shaped to any angle
- Provides a smooth surface
- Weather resistant
- Unbreakable
- Vibration absorbent
- Easy to install
Alucobond® aluminium composite panels for cladding applications
- Exterior cladding and interior cladding
- Signage
- Corporate identity
- Display
- Curtain wall system
- Dibond®
- Alucore®
- Dilite®
- Terraçade™ terracotta façade systems
