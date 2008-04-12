Logo
Alucobond® Aluminium Composite Panels

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Alucobond® provide aluminium composite panels suitable for signage, interior or exterior wall cladding applications

Overview
Description

Alucobond® is a widely recognised aluminium composite panel which is very cost effective even in the most complex situations.

Alucobond® is available in 30 standard colours and 44 complementary colours, creating architectural individuality and classic styling.

Flexible and versatile aluminium composite panels

  • Available in a wide range of sheet sizes and thicknesses
  • Sturdy, lightweight and flexible - Can be bent, curved or shaped to any angle
  • Provides a smooth surface
  • Weather resistant
  • Unbreakable
  • Vibration absorbent
  • Easy to install

Alucobond® aluminium composite panels for cladding applications

  • Exterior cladding and interior cladding
  • Signage
  • Corporate identity
  • Display
  • Curtain wall system

Other Alucobond® aluminium composite material range
  • Dibond®
  • Alucore®
  • Dilite®
  • Terraçade™ terracotta façade systems
If you would like more information on how Alucobond® Aluminium Composite Panels and Materials can modernise any new building or refurbishing projects, complete the online enquiry form or download the product brochure.
Contact
Display AddressMarleston, SA

SA OFFICE 57 Barnes Avenue

08 8113 6000
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

VIC (HEAD OFFICE) 25 West Park Drive

03 9394 3130
Office AddressBibra Lake, WA

WA OFFICE 72 Bushland

08 9494 0100
Postal AddressTurrella, NSW

NSW OFFICE 29 Henderson Street

02 9508 4600
Postal AddressCarol Park, QLD

QLD OFFICE 128-132 Mica Street

07 3718 2360
