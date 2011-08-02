Altro Whiterock Hygienic Wall Protection
Bathrooms, showers and kitchens benefit greatly from the watertight, seamless, wipe clean surface that the system provides.
Overview
Altro Whiterock is a PVCU sheet wall protection that provides a decorative and practical alternative to ceramic tiles.
The PVCU sheet will not allow water to seep through to the substrate behind – a problem that can cause structural damage to any building.
A complete hygienic system:
Unlike a tiled surface, there is no grout involved, so dirt and bacteria have nowhere to hide.
- Very high impact resistance
- 100% watertight, unlike ceramic tiled surfaces.
- Fully bonded
- Totally sealed
- Easy to clean
- Tested by experts and proven over many years
Altro Whiterock product range:
- Altro Whiterock White
- Altro Whiterock Satins
- Altro Whiterock Chameleon
- Altro Whiterock Digiclad
Altro Whiterock has the Altro Assurance:
- 20 year warranty
- Consistent quality
- Expert installation by Altro’s Premier Partners
- Full technical support
- HACCP endorsement for food handling premises
- Impeccable track record over many years
Ideal for commercial and industrial use:
Altro Whiterock can be used with confidence in the following facilities.
- Hospitals – wards, operating theatres, A&E, ICU, sterile rooms, wet areas
- Aged care - en suites, bed heads, wash rooms, cafeterias
- Commercial kitchens
- Food and Drink manufacturers and Pharmaceutical
- Retail – food, juice bars, supermarkets, delicatessens
- Recreation – showers, hydrotherapy, change rooms, swimming pools, bathrooms
Altro Whiterock is a highly impact-resistant, hygienic surface that keeps surfaces clean, hygienic and sealed.