Altro Whiterock Hygienic Wall Protection

Altro Whiterock is a PVCU sheet wall protection that provides a decorative and practical alternative to ceramic tiles.

The PVCU sheet will not allow water to seep through to the substrate behind – a problem that can cause structural damage to any building.

A complete hygienic system:

Unlike a tiled surface, there is no grout involved, so dirt and bacteria have nowhere to hide.

Very high impact resistance

100% watertight, unlike ceramic tiled surfaces.

Fully bonded

Totally sealed

Easy to clean

Tested by experts and proven over many years



Altro Whiterock product range:

Altro Whiterock White

Altro Whiterock Satins

Altro Whiterock Chameleon

Altro Whiterock Digiclad



Altro Whiterock has the Altro Assurance:

20 year warranty

Consistent quality

Expert installation by Altro’s Premier Partners

Full technical support

HACCP endorsement for food handling premises

Impeccable track record over many years



Ideal for commercial and industrial use:

Altro Whiterock can be used with confidence in the following facilities.

Hospitals – wards, operating theatres, A&E, ICU, sterile rooms, wet areas

Aged care - en suites, bed heads, wash rooms, cafeterias

Commercial kitchens

Food and Drink manufacturers and Pharmaceutical

Retail – food, juice bars, supermarkets, delicatessens

Recreation – showers, hydrotherapy, change rooms, swimming pools, bathrooms



Altro Whiterock is a highly impact-resistant, hygienic surface that keeps surfaces clean, hygienic and sealed.