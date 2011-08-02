Logo
Northern Hospital Operating Theatres Altro Whiterock
Swan Care Aged Care Kitchen Whiterock Stronghold K30 Perth
Altro Whiterock Hygienic Wall Protection

Last Updated on 02 Aug 2011

Bathrooms, showers and kitchens benefit greatly from the watertight, seamless, wipe clean surface that the system provides.

Overview
Description

Altro Whiterock is a PVCU sheet wall protection that provides a decorative and practical alternative to ceramic tiles.

The PVCU sheet will not allow water to seep through to the substrate behind – a problem that can cause structural damage to any building.

A complete hygienic system:

Unlike a tiled surface, there is no grout involved, so dirt and bacteria have nowhere to hide.

  • Very high impact resistance
  • 100% watertight, unlike ceramic tiled surfaces.
  • Fully bonded
  • Totally sealed
  • Easy to clean
  • Tested by experts and proven over many years

Altro Whiterock product range:

  • Altro Whiterock White
  • Altro Whiterock Satins
  • Altro Whiterock Chameleon
  • Altro Whiterock Digiclad

Altro Whiterock has the Altro Assurance:

  • 20 year warranty
  • Consistent quality
  • Expert installation by Altro’s Premier Partners
  • Full technical support
  • HACCP endorsement for food handling premises
  • Impeccable track record over many years

Ideal for commercial and industrial use:

Altro Whiterock can be used with confidence in the following facilities.

  • Hospitals – wards, operating theatres, A&E, ICU, sterile rooms, wet areas
  • Aged care - en suites, bed heads, wash rooms, cafeterias
  • Commercial kitchens
  • Food and Drink manufacturers and Pharmaceutical
  • Retail – food, juice bars, supermarkets, delicatessens
  • Recreation – showers, hydrotherapy, change rooms, swimming pools, bathrooms

Altro Whiterock is a highly impact-resistant, hygienic surface that keeps surfaces clean, hygienic and sealed.

Altro Hygienic Walling Product Portfolio

5.09 MB

Download
Altro Sample Card Altro Whiterock Chameleon

192.75 KB

Download
Altro Sample Card Altro Whiterock FR

257.19 KB

Download
Altro Sample Card Altro Whiterock Satins

197.02 KB

Download
Dandenong South, VIC

88 Logis Blvd

1800 673 441
