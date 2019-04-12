Logo
Altro Whiterock Bathroom With Copper Wall Sheets
Altro Whiterock Wall Designs Australian Native Colour Swatches
Altro Whiterock Wall Designs Blue Colour Swatches
Altro Whiterock Wall Designs Interior Cafe Shot
Altro Whiterock Wall Designs Minerals Colour Mood Board
Altro Whiterock Wood Look Hygienic Walling In Locker Room
Altro Whiterock Wood Metals Colour Palette Swatches
Altro Whiterock Wall Designs

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2019

Developed in response to market needs, Altro Whiterock Wall Designs will transform your interior environment whilst retaining a high level of functionality. It’s the perfect combination of style and strength.

Overview
Description

Welcome to the latest vision in wall decoration: Altro Whiterock Wall Designs

Developed in response to market needs, Altro Whiterock Wall Designs will transform your interior environment whilst retaining a high level of functionality. It’s the perfect combination of style and strength.

Whatever your design aesthetic there’s an Altro Whiterock Wall Design to suit. Select from the warm character of natural wood, the cool vibe of stone, the textural interest of linen or the chic reflection of metallics.
Seamless application means no unsightly lines and thermoforming of corners provides an uninterrupted flow. Combined with excellent scratch and wear performance, the Altro Whiterock Wall Designs will continue to look good in even the harshest of conditions.

Altro Whiterock Wall Designs are ideal for general circulation areas as well as non-critical hygienic wet environments such as bathrooms and spas. The variety of design options means there’s a wall product to suit any design aesthetic and the smooth impervious surface – fitted like an Altro Whiterock sheet – means minimal maintenance is required to retain the original appearance.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Altro Sample Card Altro Whiterock Satins G

197.02 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Altro Whiterock Wall Design 12PP Brochure

660.15 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

88 Logis Blvd

1800 673 441
